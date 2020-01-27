Supergirl Director Reveals Inspiration for the Locations of the Arrowverse’s Justice League

All of the Arrowverse is trying to move forward after the events of Crisis on Infinite Earths. Supergirl is looking forward to the challenge of a new status quo and David Harewood talked to Entertainment Weekly about the new headquarters for the Super Friends. Now that Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor is in control of DEO, the heroes had to find a new place to congregate. In comes Harewood’s J’onn J’onzz to help with a secret lair and a hidden elevator. Calling this new base of operations The Tower, he resolves to give the heroes a new headquarters to help in their fight against evil. The closing minutes of Crisis on Infinite Earths had fans at home chanting Justice League, but it looks like we’ll have to wait for the larger building. But, The Tower isn’t too shabby in the meantime.

“We have a new space to work in and it’s very exciting,” Harewood shared. “The DEO is no longer ours; it’s Lex’s. That’s his building. Alex and Kara, we can’t just pop into the DEO every five minutes. So it was important for us to create a space where we can operate. J’onn has built this new tower, and hopefully going forward that becomes the new DEO, the space where we all congregate and work out of. It’s a place for the super-friends to work whenever they need it.”

“This is a whole new world, and what we’ll see over the next three or four episodes is how that change has affected everybody,” he continued. “There’s some really wonderful stuff coming up. The change does reverberate throughout the rest of the season. We’ll see some interesting things to come. Jesse Rath has some amazing work coming up.”

More changes are likely coming to Earth-Prime, as time passes more strange fallout from the Crisis will emerge. Supergirl had been building to this sort of reveal for a while as a new Earth was likely going to bring some changes for the heroes. STAR Labs has also been attracting some attention over in The Flash for what that building could end up being as well. Just last month, Marc Guggenheim said that more Arrowverse crossovers should be coming.

“I would say I have ‘ideas for ideas,’ and I’ve sort of pitched to [The CW CEO] Mark Pedowitz and [executive producer] Greg Berlanti what, if left to my own devices, I would like to see us do,” crossover producer Guggenheim elaborated. “There is a rubric that is semi in place… and both Mark and Greg have signed off on that, and as we go onward, things will get more and more specific. I was emailing Mark just the other day, that we have to all get in a room together to talk about this. We typically do a post mortem about what went right, what went wrong, what did we learn… We always learn something.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW.