Supergirl: Winn Gets an Unpleasant Surprise in “Back From The Future Part Two” Scene

The CW’s Supergirl returns Sunday night after a brief hiatus and for fans of the Arrowverse series the episode might just be worth the wait. After coming back from the 31st century in order to clear his name and save his future, Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) appears to be sticking around at least for a little bit with his friends in the present, and from the looks of things in a new clip from the upcoming “Back From The Future Part Two” that might be a good thing. The new clip from the episode reveals that Supergirl and her allies may not have stopped Toyman after all a few weeks ago, only this time around the villain may be a bigger threat than ever before.

In the scene, which you can check out in the video below, Winn along with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist, Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainy (Jesse Rath) find themselves fighting off some drones. They manage to defeat them but soon after music suddenly starts playing through their comms. The song turns out to be something Winn recognizes from his childhood and it prompts him to suggest that maybe Toyman is back. Considering what fans saw in the last moments of “Back From the Future Part One” in which the alternative Winn/Toyman appeared to upload himself into a digital environment, it seems that Winn may not be too far off.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If that isn’t complicated enough, it appears that the issue of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) will continue to be a problem, especially for Brainy who finds himself at a crossroads when it comes to helping his friends or continuing working with Lex to save the world, something made especially difficult given that he was advised by a Brainiac-5 from another world that working with Lex was the only way.

You can check out the episode synopsis for “Back From the Future Part Two” below.

BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST STARS – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (guest star Jeremy Jordan) face his greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) sets out to find evidence against Lex (guest star Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to secretly work for Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham.

Supergirl airs on The CW at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Sundays, following episodes of Batwoman. “Back From the Future – Part Two” will debut on February 16.