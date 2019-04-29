Supergirl Battles Red Daughter in “Red Dawn” Synopsis

After a season of build-up, Supergirl will finally come to blows with Red Daughter, her evil doppelganger, in “Red Dawn,” the May 12 episode of Supergirl on The CW. The official synopsis also teases the return of Brenda Strong as Lillian Luthor — although if you read between the lines it does not promise that Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor will return, at least yet. The episode will also pay off elements of the first half of the season, as Alex works with Team Supergirl to uncover some of her lost memories.

The first half of the season centered largely around Agent Liberty, who was eventually revealed to be one of several pawns being used by Lex Luthor to undermine Supergirl. With Superman off-planet and Lex out of jail, it’s up to Kara not only to navigate the mess he has made of her life, but to do so while putting a stop to whatever other plans he has going for National City and the world. Now that Lex has powers, that is an even tougher trick. You can check out the official synopsis below.

SUPERGIRL BATTLES RED DAUGHTER — Kara (Melissa Benoist) comes face to face with Red Daughter and the two engage in an epic battle. Determined to find a way to extract the Harun-El, Lena (Katie McGrath) turns to an unlikely source for help – Lillian Luthor (guest star Brenda Strong). Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) realizes she’s missing parts of her memory, and Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines) and J’onn (David Harewood) set out to track down aliens who have been abducted by Lex. Alexis Ostrander directed the episode with story by Lindsay Sturman and teleplay by Gabriel Llanas & Eric Carrasco.

Supergirl airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT Sunday nights, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.

