Supergirl “Blurred Lines” Promo Released

The CW has released a preview for “Blurred Lines”, next week’s third episode of Supergirl‘s fifth season. The episode will build on the themes of technology’s darker side while also furthering the themes that not everything is quite as it seems when it comes the various players and relationships in the lives of Supergirl and those she knows. Specifically, things could get complicated for Kara (Melissa Benoist) as she attempts to fix her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath) as well as for J’onn (David Harewood) as he attempts to go deeper into his memories.

You can check out the preview in the video above. Here is the official episode synopsis: BE CAREFUL WHO YOU TRUST- Kara (Melissa Benoist) attempts to mend her relationship with Lena (Katie McGrath). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) takes a deep dive into his memories while Kelly (Azie Tesfai) tries to help an old friend. Eric Dean Seaton directed the episode written by Lindsay Struman & J. Holtham.

The impact of technology is one that will continue to play a major role on Supergirl this season. On Sunday, we got our first taste of that with some of Lena’s plans being unfurled and in how J’onn used technology to deal with his memory issues, but things will go even further as the season goes on according to showrunner Robert Rovner.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” Rovner previously said. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

There’s also the coming threat of “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. The massive CW-wide crossover adaptation of the comic book storyline of the same name. While we haven’t seen too much of a lead in just yet, it will be interesting to see how things play out for Supergirl, especially since unlike the other shows in the Arrowverse, Supergirl takes places on an alternate Earth, one that could be targeted during Crisis.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 9/8c on The CW. “Blurred Lines” will debut on October 20.