‘Supergirl’: Chris Wood Not Returning For Season 4

The Supergirl finale raised plenty of questions, but when season 4 goes to answer them it will be missing one familiar face in Chris Wood‘s Mon-El.

As fans who watched the finale know, Mon-El told Kara he needed to return to the future with the Legion. It turns out that might be the last fans see of him for awhile, as it has been revealed that Wood will not be returning for Supergirl season 4. As executive producer Robert Rovner explains though, the plan for Mon-El was always for a two-season run.

“The plan for Chris was always to have him on the show for two years,” Rovner told TVLine. “We’ve loved telling Mon-El‘s story, as well as the story we’ve told for him and Kara. We hope the fans felt that it was a satisfying conclusion.”

Executive producer Jessica Queller hopes that fans have enjoyed the story they’ve told regarding the two heroes, and feel both have grown because of it.

“They both have destinies in different times as heroes,” Queller said. “What they did was the sort-of Casablanca decision of putting what’s most important to them — which is saving the world — first. It’s a little bittersweet that one destiny is to be a hero in this time and one’s destiny is to run the Legion in another time, but I think they grew a lot from knowing one another. They have respect for one another, and they have a respect for the decisions they respectively made.”

While Mon-El’s time on the show is at an end, that doesn’t mean they aren’t open to bringing the character back if the story calls for it.

“We love working with Chris, so we’d love to have Mon-El back someday if the story takes us there and if Chris is available,” Rovner said.

If you didn’t get a chance to catch the finale you can find a full recap right here.

Supergirl’s fourth season will debut Sundays this fall at 8/7c on The CW.

Are you sad Mon-El won’t be a part of season 4, and would you like to see him return? Let us know in the comments!