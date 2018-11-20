Supergirl Finds Herself Behind Bars In Latest “Elseworlds” TV Spot

The highly-anticipated “Elseworlds” crossover between three of The CW’s Arrowverse shows is just a few weeks away and that means marketing is in full swing. So far we’ve received two promotional spots featuring both Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and now, we have a look at what Melissa Benoist’s Kara Danvers will be up to once the crossover kicks off.

In the television spot, Kara is imprisoned in the metahuman-proof cells at STAR Labs. Not only that, but it appears that her adoptive sister Alex (Chyler Leigh) is the one imprisoning her.

“You are as despicable as they come, you are dangerous, and you are clearly crazy,” Alex taunts while Kara’s left to try defending herself.

Benoist previously said that she’s pulled into the “Elseworlds” crossover because she’s the only person who knows what’s happened to Barry and Oliver.

“My initial reaction in reading the scripts this year was that it would be a hoot to film.” Supergirl star Melissa Benoist told EW. “The comedy just lives in this. Even just seeing them in each other’s suits is funny; they’re literally putting themselves in each other’s shoes! …[Kara] inevitably becomes kind of a middleman because ultimately there’s conflict between the two and they start butting heads.”

In the same interview, EW released the first information in regards to a plot, detailing how Barry and Oliver managed to switch lives.

“The three-night event begins with Arkham Asylum doc John Deegan (Lost’s Jeremy Davies) rewriting reality, which results in Oliver (Amell) and Barry (Gustin) swapping lives. In this new reality, Oliver Queen looks like Gustin and Barry Allen looks like Amell, and the two heroes are the only ones who know they’re in the wrong lives and have each other’s powers.”

Benoist isn’t the only one excited to see her colleagues in different roles. Amell thinks wearing the Flash costume is “crazy.”

“Having superpowers is crazy! Wearing the Flash suit is crazy!” says Amell. “The idea is that in order to be the best version of Barry Allen, which I have to be because we face a threat, there are elements of his personality I have to embrace, and there are elements of my personality that he has to embrace.”

Are you looking forward to the “Elseworlds” crossover to kick off the holiday season? What’s your favorite Arrowverse show? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

The three-night “Elseworlds” event will begin with Supergirl on Sunday, December 9th, before carrying over to December 10th’s Arrow and December 11th’s The Flash.