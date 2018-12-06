All the Dead DC Heroes Shown in ‘Supergirl’ “Elseworlds” Post Credits Scene

Tonight, Supergirl fans were surprised when, in a post-credits scene, The CW dropped its first real look at “Elseworlds” in a surprising scene that revealed some of the chaos that’s coming in the upcoming Arrowverse crossover — including a serious body count of DC heroes.

Spoilers for the very end of tonight’s Supergirl, “Bunker Hill”, below.

With the events of “Bunker Hill” wrapped up, The CW dropped a shocking stinger: viewers are taken to a decimated Earth-90 where the earth itself is scorched and bodies of familiar DC heroes are strewn all over the place. Some of the heroes are easily identifiable while others pose a little bit more of a challenge. However, while there are quite a few among the dead, there is one surviving hero: John Wesley Shipp‘s 1990’s Flash — hey, this is Earth-90, after all.

Flash crawls his way towards a mystery book we’ve seen in various “Elseworlds” promos only for The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) to pick it up and declare that the heroes have failed and are now going to die. The Flash quickly runs away before the energy coming out of the book can overtake him, though his fate — as well as exactly what happened to Earth-90 — remains a mystery.

That mystery is part of what will be unpacked next week when “Elseworlds” kicks off on Sunday, December 9th and the synopsis for the individual episodes of the three-night event gives a few more clues about some of the other mysteries — such as why Barry and Oliver have swapped bodies. For now though, all we know for sure is that something has led to the death and destruction of Earth-90 — and it has major implications for the Arrowverse.

So who all lies dead on Earth-90? We’ve gone through the scene carefully to try to identify each of the slain heroes. We’re pretty confident on most of them, though some are more obvious than others. We’ve identified them all for you, but if you’ve spotted one we’ve missed — or happen to have an alternative suggestion for who a slain hero might be — be sure to let us know in the comments.

Ready to see all the slain heroes from Earth-90? Read on.

Stargirl

Brainiac 5

This character was the source of some debate among ComicBook.com staff with a few thinking it might be STRIPE given the reasonable proximity to Stargirl. However, it appears that the heroes represented on Earth-90 are all variations of heroes we’ve seen before in other pockets of the Multiverse. This leads us to believe that this fallen hero may be none other than Brainiac 5.

Huntress

Firestorm

90s Captain Cold

Here’s one that caught us by surprise. That’s Captain Cold from the 1990s The Flash — fitting considering this is Earth-90.

Jesse Quick

The Ray

Another character whose body we don’t see so we’ve identified them by their helmet, here lies The Ray.

Hawkman

Hard to tell due to body position and it’s unclear what’s become of his wings, but that outfit is very much that of Hawkman.

Hawkgirl

We don’t see her body, but we do see her helmet (pictured above) in fairly close proximity to Hawkman leading us to think that Hawkgirl didn’t make it.

Captain Cold

It’s up for debate if this is Captain Cold or Citizen Cold, but in any case this is very clearly some variation of Snart. The fuzzy hood gives him away. Also, a close look at the photo may explain where Hawkman’s wings are as the two bodies are in close proximity to each other.

‘Smallville’ Green Arrow

While most people are looking forward to seeing Smallville represented with the Kent farm in the crossover, here’s a rather unexpected nod: Green Arrow.