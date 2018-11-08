You Can Buy Everything You Need to Make ‘Supergirl’s New Suit on Amazon

Last week on Supergirl, the titular heroine got a new look thanks to a life-saving containment suit. Now, those who are looking to recreate this new look might just be able to do so in one stop over on Amazon.

Reddit user “RamblingMuse” recently shared a post to the Supergirl subreddit highlighting the items found on Amazon that would create a pretty decent approximation of the new containment suit. Check it out below.

While the post is obviously meant as a bit of a joke — after all, Supergirl‘s new L Corp suit is meant to protect her from the Kryptonite Mercy Graves (Rhona Mitra) spread in the atmosphere and this one isn’t going to do quite that — it would be enough for a pretty convincing cosplay. The roughly $350 price tag isn’t bad, either, though the truly eager fan might be able to find comparable items for a bit less.

Of course, it’s important to remember that it’s not just toxic atmosphere that the suit on Supergirl is designed to protect her from. As we’ve seen in the promo for tonight’s episode, “Ahimsa”, the suit is physically protective as well letting Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) take on enemies in a potentially weakened state. The Amazon-sourced version likely won’t be all that protective as compared to the show’s armored version.

Fans will also want to do a little bit of painting to make their homemade suit match, too. First seen in the teaser trailer shared at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the armored suit is a familiar blue and red, but comes with a mask and glowing, light up chest sigil. The new costume will allow Supergirl to survive the poison atmosphere but will also allow her to continue to fight against the injustice and hatred sweeping across the nation.

It’s both fitting and interesting that it’s L Corp responsible for the new suit. L Corp built the device that Mercy repurposed to weaponize against Supergirl in the first place, but more than that it’s possible that the new suit takes a few cues from Lex Luthor’s war suit. Fans got to see parts of that suit in action, along with Lena noting that she’d made some improvements. With Lex himself slated to come to Supergirl this season, showrunners have said he will go up against not just Supergirl, but Lena as well.

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season,” Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement when the announcement was made. “We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since its inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor.”

What do you think of this Amazon-sourced version of Supergirl’s suit? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.