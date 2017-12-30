‘Supergirl’s Jeremy Jordan Wants to Play a Superhero

Winn Schott may be limited to heroic feats of science and technology on The CW‘s Supergirl, but Jeremy Jordan wouldn’t mind suiting up for some real superhero action himself.

In a recent interview (via International Business Times) Jordan admitted that he’s a little jealous of the superhero roles his costars on the CW series get to play — specifically, the special effects.

“I’d love to play a superhero someday,” Jordan said. “I never get to do any of the green screen (special effects) stuff and I can’t say that I’m not a little bit jealous.”

On Supergirl, Jordan’s Winn Schott is largely superhero and special effects adjacent. The character, who is the son of villain Winslow Schott Sr., aka Toyman, started out as a programmer at CatCo Worldwide Media before moving on to work as a technician at the D.E.O. From the beginning of the series, though, Winn has worked closely as a support figure for both Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and James Olsen’s (Mehcad Brooks) Guardian, the latter for which he serves as “Man in the Van” support for.

Jordan’s recent comment isn’t the first time the actor has spoken about his desire to play a superhero. Jordan told Teen Vogue back in 2015 that when it came to superpowers, he had some specific skills he would be interested in.

“Flight or invisibility, those are the two that come to mind as the ultimate super powers that are clearly not possible in the modern-day world,” Jordan said. “I think I would rather fly, or be immortal. Also, maybe healing powers.”

But as for specifically which superhero he’d like to play, Jordan wasn’t picky as long as he got to take on alien threats.

“I don’t care!” Jordan said. “I want to kick some alien ass and save the day. I just think it would be so much fun and sort of a childhood dream fulfillment sort of thing. And Winn’s kind of towards there, but I think he’s got a little bit of development to go before/if he is going to go that route.”

When it comes to alien threats, Jordan might not quite get to suit up as a superhero, but he might get the chance to live out the saving the day from an alien threat part of his dream. The Supergirl midseason finale saw Supergirl badly injured by the Worldkiller Reign (Odette Annable) and the synopsis for the show’s midseason premiere “Legion of Superheroes” reveals that it may take some time for Supergirl to recover, leading to a need for others to pitch in and help stand up to Reign.

“I don’t want to tease too much,” series star Melissa Benoist recently told reporters during a visit to Supergirl‘s set. “But the fact that the Legion is coming to the show has such a hold in the comic book world, especially with Superman, Martian Manhunter, specifically. That’s really exciting for us.”

Supergirl will return with “Legion of Superheroes” on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 8/7c on The CW.