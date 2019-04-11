‘Supergirl’: Katie McGrath Still Doesn’t Want Lena to Learn Kara’s Secret

Kara’s secret on Supergirl is turning out to be not so much of a secret. Pretty much all of the major players on The CW’s Arrowverse series knows that Supergirl’s civilian identity is Kara Danvers, even if there have been measures taken this season to hide that from people like the antagonistic Colonel Haley. However, with even Lex Luthor knowing the truth about the Girl of Steel, many have wondered if it’s just a matter of time before Lena finds out herself and for actress Katie McGrath, it’s something she hopes doesn’t happen at all.

McGrath, who plays Lena on Supergirl, has been pretty clear that she prefers that Lena is the only person who doesn’t know Kara’s secret. At the end of the show’s second season — McGrath’s first on Supergirl — she said she was happy Lena was in the dark. It turns out, McGrath still feels that way — and wants Lena to remain in the dark.

“No, I still feel that one of the loveliest parts of the Lena-Kara relationship is that Kara can be human and frail and not a hero with somebody — that she can just be Kara Danvers, rather than having to be Supergirl. I think that’s a wonderful thing for Kara to not always have to be the person who has to solve every problem and face the world,” McGrath told Entertainment Weekly. “I think she needs that. For as long as it may last, I’m very happy for it to be Lena that has that relationship with her. Up until Alex had her mind wiped, Lena was the only person who could have that relationship with her. For Kara, it’s not the same with Alex because Kara knows what’s missing in the relationship an Alex doesn’t.”

Yet, despite McGrath’s desire for Lena to remain in the dark, it may not last much longer. With Lex Luthor’s (Jon Cryer) arrival on the series it’s been made clear that he knows exactly who Kara is and equally as clear is that he has no qualms about hurting his little sister if it furthers his own goals. As Supergirl — and thus Kara — is someone he perceives as his enemy, it’d be hard to imagine that he’d not reveal her identity just to get at her.

Though, it may not end up being Lex who outs Kara to Lena. In the synopsis for the upcoming episode “Crime and Punishment”, Kara will find herself head to the prison on Stryker’s Island with Lena and when a prison riot breaks out, she’ll have to find a way to save the day without revealing her secret identity.

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, before episodes of Charmed. “Crime and Punishment” will debut on April 21.