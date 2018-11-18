Kevin Smith Teases “A Little Bit Horrific” ‘Supergirl’ Episode

The world of superheroes is full of immensely powerful characters which, when depicted a certain way, can deliver viewers horrifying sequences. Kevin Smith recently directed an episode of Supergirl and, while it’s not a full-fledged horror narrative, revealed that he didn’t shy away from incorporating frightening filmmaking methods.

“The episode…it’s tough to say ‘scary,’ but there are some frightening elements in it. Plays with dreams a bit. We do some f-cked up sh-t,” Smith shared on the Fatman Beyond podcast. “I just borrowed from movies I’ve seen my whole life. Like, we’ll do a little Jacob’s Ladder here and borrow a little of Omen here. So we built this sequence where it is a little bit horrific, but the rest of the episode is also fun and light, because I tend to come in and lighten stuff up. So, tonally, the episode is kind of in this place of up, down, up, down. It doesn’t play like any of the episodes I’ve seen in recent seasons so it feels like something fresh. And it’s nice to know that they’re all like, ‘Yay,’ because it might mean I get invited back one day to do another one.”

The episode, titled “Bunker Hill,” is described, “Nia (Nicole Maines) has a powerful dream about Agent Liberty (Sam Witwer) but refuses to look at it as a prophetic dream and pushes it aside. After noticing something is bothering Nia, Kara (Melissa Benoist) enlists Brainy’s (Jesse Rath) help, and the two try to persuade Nia to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) pays Ben Lockwood a menacing visit. Kevin Smith directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Eric Carrasco.”

Having previously directed multiple episodes of both Supergirl and The Flash, Smith is no stranger to the world of the Arrowverse. These most recent comments set hopes high for what will make this installment in the series stand out.

“There’s some cool sh-t in it, too,” Smith said on a recent podcast episode. “The fifth act of those shows, The CW shows, that’s generally where the big thing happens, aka where they spend the most money. And so, in act five of this episode we have a sequence where they spent a lot of money that I’ve never seen in anything before and I can’t take credit for it, I’m not like ‘I f-cking did it’ because the visual effects company, they’re going to accomplish it. We shot little pieces of it and stuff, but it’s a kind of cool concept that I never thought of. As the guy who was like I want to make a movie, my first movie, I guess I’ll set it here at a convenience store cause this is easy, and I work here and sh-t like, never imagined they’d hand me a script with like ‘make her do this’ and I was like holy sh-t.”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Bunker Hill” will air on December 2nd.

