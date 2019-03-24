‘Supergirl’: Jon Cryer Teases Lex Could Get His Armored Super Suit

Last week on Supergirl, Lex Luthor proved just how brilliant he is. Not only did he assist his sister, Lena, with perfecting her Harun-El based serum so that she could save James’ life, but he also revealed at the episode’s end that he had manipulated the entire scenario — from James’ shooting to his own arrival at Lena’s house from prison due to his terminal cancer — in order to cure himself and escape. Now, he’s out in the world with big, nefarious plans and it seems those plans might include his “Lexouit”.

Ahead of his debut on The CW series last week, Jon Cryer who plays Lex on the series, teased in a question and answer session with press that fans may get to see more of the armored super suit in some capacity on the show.

“There will be a little bit of that,” Cryer said. “Can I say that? He mostly uses his mind and is manipulative and all, but we do have some of that.”

Lex’s war suit first debuted in Action Comics #544 in 1983, but quickly became engrained the minds of a generation of fans who grew up with Super Powers action figures, including one of Lex in the armor.

The suit, created on Lexor (yes, a planet named after him — it’s a long story), only lasted for a couple of years before making its final appearance in the last pre-Crisis on Infinite Earths Superman story, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’s “For the Man Who Has Everything.” Different variations on the suit have popped up in comics multiple times since then.

On Supergirl, the suit and elements of it have made several appearances as well. In Season 3’s “For Good”, The Lexosuit showed up in action, worn into battle by Lex’s mother, Lillian. Lillian wore the armor after an assassination attempt, she made on Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar) failed thanks to the timely intervention of her daughter, Lena (Katie McGrath). Donning the war suit, Lillian makes herself an even more formidable threat — but she is ultimately dispatched by Supergirl and Mon-El.

Earlier in the current season (Season 4) episode “Fallout”, parts of the suit appeared again with Lena using one of the gloves/arms of the suit in a fight against Mercy Graves who had broken into the prototype storage of L-Corp.

With Lex out, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to see him gain access to that prototype storage and reclaim his suit, especially when you consider that a part of his manipulation has been to have people still in his employ without Lena knowing — including Eve Tessmacher. That specific situation is one that fans can expect to see elaborated on in tonight’s episode.

“A lot of that backstory gets filled in in the next episode,” promised producer Robert Rovner said. “But at the end of the next episode, Lex Luthor is still on the loose, and so is Eve. Eve is one of those threads that we’re on the hunt for.”

Supergirl airs on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW. Sunday’s episode, “House of L,” will center on Lex’s backstory.

