Supergirl: “Magical Thinking” Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for “Magical Thinking”, the fourteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. The episode will air on Tuesday, October 5th. This week, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Super Friends attempted to gain control of the totem of courage but Supergirl was unable to pass the gauntlet – a test of courage – that would give her control before Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). The episode left off with Nyxly in control of that totem, and in the preview for “Magical Thinking”, it looks like Nyxly has managed to get another totem – and it’s causing real problems in National City.



In the preview, whatever new totem Nyxly has acquired is causing depravity to spread through National City and the Super Friends have to keep the citizens safe while also trying to figure out how to get the totem away from Nyxly. From the looks of things, that won’t be easy. You can check out the preview for yourself below as well as the official episode synopsis.

LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger.



The episode will also see Lena (Katie McGrath) continue to deal with her newly discovered magical abilities, something she’s still not quite sure she’s ready to accept, though McGrath has previously said that what she wants to see for Lena in these final episodes is acceptance of self.



“I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she’s fully accepted who she is, what she’s done, and who she is now,” McGrath said. “She’s not hung up about the bad parts of her, and she’s fully accepted the woman that she is, warts and all, and she believes that she is a good person. For me, that would be such a lovely wrapping up for Lena because she struggled so much with who she is. To finally just take a deep breath and go, ‘I’m enough, Lena is enough,’ and be happy for it, I know it sounds so simple, it’s not like these grand plans that everybody else probably wants for their characters, but it’s so simple for Lena. I just want her to finally be okay with who she is.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Magical Thinking” airs Tuesday, October 5th.