Supergirl: “Magical Thinking” Synopsis Released

The CW has released a synopsis for “Magical Thinking”, the fourteenth episode of Supergirl‘s sixth and final season. The episode is set to air on Tuesday, October 5th. Since returning from the Phantom Zone, the Super Friends have found themselves dealing with not only some personal challenges but a threat like none they’ve ever dealt with before in Nyxly (Peta Sergeant), a Fifth Dimensional Imp that is determined to not only get revenge on Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) for what she sees as betrayal in leaving her in the Phantom Zone but also in assembling seven magic stones to grant herself unlimited power, power she needs to get vengeance on her father, King Brppx. Now, the race is on for Supergirl to get to those stones or totems before Nyxly, but it sounds like Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) will need to deal with her personal issue in order to help her best friend.



Last week, Lena discovered that her mother, Elizabeth Walsh, was actually a powerful witch and Lena has inherited her mother’s magical abilities. Lena is reluctant to believe in this magic as a woman of science, but it sounds like she’s going to need to sort things out in order to join the fight to stop Nyxly. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below.



LENA MUST ACCEPT HER NEWFOUND POWERS IN ORDER TO HELP THE SUPER FRIENDS – Lena (Katie McGrath) is uncertain about using her magical abilities to help Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) retrieve the second totem from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant). William (Staz Nair) struggles to write a story on the Super Friends that makes both the heroes and Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) happy. Meanwhile, Kelly (Azie Tesfai) is thrilled Esme (guest star Mila Jones) has found a new home, but things go awry and the little girl’s future is put in danger.



The episode will also see Kelly continue her work with the children in the group home from a recent episode. In a recent interview, Azie Tesfai spoke about how she personally was inspired by social workers and what she sees Kelly’s real superpowers to be.



“I’m so inspired by social workers, period,” Tesfai told ComicBook.com. “But, for Kelly, it’s a combination of what I’ve always felt with her superpowers, that she’s incredibly empathetic to everyone no matter who they are, no matter where they come from. And I think that’s what makes her such an incredible social worker and what will make her such an incredible superhero, is that she just has this beautiful way of seeing people for who they are and who they can become, and gently helping them on that journey. And I admire her so much for that.”



Supergirl airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW. “Magical Thinking” airs Tuesday, October 5th.