‘Supergirl’: Meet The Elite in New “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice and the American Way” Promo

Ahead of tonight’s Supergirl episode “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” The CW has released a new, video taking fans inside the episode and introducing Manchester Black’s The Elite.

Tonight’s episode will see Supergirl face off with Black’s (David Ajala) newly-assembled team as they themselves go up against the Children of Liberty. It’s a difficult situation, one that has been made more complicated with the recent release of Agent Liberty himself, Benjamin Lockwood (Sam Witwer).

“Ben Lockwood has been pardoned by the president and he is back on the scene, we find him in Washington D.C.,” co-showrunner Jessica Queller says in the video above. “You think that the Children of Liberty would be really excited that their leader is being legitimized but not all of his followers feel that way.”

Also not feeling the love for Lockwood is Black who is back, now with new friends Menagerie (Jessica Meraz) and Hat (Louis Ozawa Changchien).

“We have the return of Manchester Black and see how he breaks out of jail with the help of some of his friends, including Menagerie who we saw imprisoned in the previous episode,” Robert Rovner adds. “He’s also joined by Hat, who’s a very fun character who has a magical, fifth dimensional hat. Manchester Black thinks the best way to fight the Children of Liberty is with violence so it kind of puts him not only against the Children of Liberty but against Supergirl who doesn’t believe in killing people.”

Tonight’s episode takes its name from the famous Superman story in Action Comics #755 by Joe Kelly and Doug Mahnke that first introduced Manchester Black and The Elite. In the issue, The Elite use force to try and prove that Superman treats criminals too gently, and that the world would be better if he stepped aside and let the truly “strong” rule — but that doesn’t exactly work out well for them.

SUPERGIRL FACES OFF AGAINST THE ELITE

Manchester Black (guest star David Ajala) breaks out of prison with the help of his new team, The Elite, who are set on punishing the anti-alien forces. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) pulls double duty as she tries to apprehend Manchester Black and his team as well as deal with a shocking new development with Ben Lockwood (Sam Witwer).

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Eric Carrasco & Aadrita Mukerji.

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “What’s So Funny About Truth, Justice, and the American Way?” debuts March 3.

