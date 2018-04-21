‘Supergirl’ Poster Shows Best Look Yet at Mon-El’s New Costume

Mon-El is going full superhero in a new poster for Supergirl.

The new poster shows Mon-El (Chris Wood) in his new costume, offering fans their best look yet at the character’s much more comics accurate new look.

Take a look below:

Mon-El’s new look closely resembles his red and blue costume from the DC Comics Universe, where he is a member of the Legion of Super-Heroes. The Legion has also appeared on Supergirl, though they’ve been reluctant to do anything that could change what for them are historical events.

Wood’s Mon-El costume also closely resembles Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman costume from Supergirl, though the red and blue costume and cape color scheme is inverted. Mon-El even has what looks like chest shield shape on his costume. This is likely a reference to Mon-El’s Daxamite heritage. Daxamites are descended from Kryptonian settlers on the planet Daxam who interbred with the planet’s native people.

In the Arrowverse, Daxam was destroyed by debris that was thrown through space as a result of Krypton’s destruction. Mon-El, the Daxam prince, was placed in a pod and sent to Earth, where he was taken into custody by the DEO. He escaped and began adjusting to life on Earth, at first becoming a loan enforcer, but has since rediscovered the heroic spirit, which the new costume seems to outwardly symbolize.

Mon-El’s new costume will first appear in the April 23rd episode of Supergirl, “In Search of Lost Time.” The synopsis for the episode reads, “M’yrnn inadvertently causes psychic disturbances at the DEO; Supergirl must work with J’onn to contain the chaos; Mon-El begins training Kara in fighting techniques he’s learned in the future.”

Supergirl is returning to finish out its third season. The CW has already renewed the DC Entertainment series for a fourth season. The CW also renewed Supergirl‘s fellow Arrowverse series Arrow, The Flash, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. That all of these shows will remain on the air next season means fans will likely be treated to another of the Arrowverse’s annual crossovers, which opens up a lot of possibilities.

What do you think of Mon-El’s new costume? Let us know in the comments!

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET The CW.