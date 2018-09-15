Warner Bros. Wants Female Director For ’Supergirl’ Movie

Warner Bros. has "very vocal" intentions of hiring a woman to direct their Supergirl movie, Deadline reports.

The outlet was first to report Warner Bros. is developing a movie centered around the Kryptonian superhero, cousin of Superman. Oren Uziel (The Cloverfield Paradox, Sonic the Hedgehog) has been tapped to pen the script.

While details are scarce, the project is expected to be part of Warner Bros.' shared DC Films universe, home to Henry Cavill's Superman.

Supergirl would mark the studio's latest female-directed superhero project: their first, Wonder Woman, exploded on the scene last summer under director Patty Jenkins. Earning more than $800 million worldwide, the blockbuster hit emerged as the highest-grossing live-action film directed by a woman. Jenkins has reunited with star Gal Gadot and is now shooting the sequel, Wonder Woman 1984.

Warner Bros. has recruited Cathy Yan for the in-the-works Birds of Prey movie, led by Suicide Squad star Margot Robbie. That female-centric project is centered around the criminally insane Harley Quinn and some of DC Comics' most well-known female characters, including Black Canary, Huntress, Renee Montoya, and Cassandra Cain, who once operated as Batgirl.

A Batgirl movie — starring the first character to sport the cowl, Barbara Gordon — is also being developed at Warner Bros., with Christina Hodson (Bumblebee, Birds of Prey) attached as writer, and acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay to steer New Gods. The Kitchen — based on a comic book under DC Comics' Vertigo imprint and written and directed by Andrea Berloff — will be released by Warner Bros. in September 2019.

Wonder Woman delivered proof female-led superhero movies could match or outperform some of their male-led counterparts. On the other side of the aisle, Disney-owned Marvel Studios drew praise and success for the multiple woman heroines in Black Panther, and the studio gets their first woman director on Captain Marvel, in directing team Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Marvel also has a Scarlett Johansson-starring Black Widow on the docket, with Cate Shortland in the director's chair. Sony is said to be developing Spider-Man-less spinoff solo movies for both Silver Sable and Black Cat.

Next up from the DCEU is James Wans' Aquaman, out in December, followed by David F. Sandberg's Shazam! in April and Jenkins' Wonder Woman sequel in November 2019.