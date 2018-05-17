Supergirl Considers a Major Change in “Not Kansas”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Not Kansas”, the upcoming June 4 episode of Supergirl and Kara has a major decision to make.

In the episode, Kara/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) apparently finds herself making a major life decision or at the very least considering one. While this season has seen Kara deal with quite a few things that might make her consider her life — the appearance of Reign, Mon-El returning — the episode directly before “Not Kansas” will have seen Kara discover that part of Krypton survived which could indicate that the heroine’s decision involves her humanity.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Exploration of Kara’s identity has been something of a theme in season three. Kicked off by her heartbreaking goodbye with Mon-El at the end of season 2, fans have seen Kara try to decide who she really wants to be. It’s something that Benoist told CBR before the season three premiere last fall that the decision would be central to the season.

“It’s a couple of months past where we left off,” Benoist said last August. “When we pick up in season three, Kara has very much dedicated herself to Supergirl, and I don’t think she really wants to address what happened for Kara Danvers personally, because that was such a massive heartbreak for her. So, the balance is a little off-kilter right now, and this season I think we’re really going to explore her identity. She’s really questioning whether she’s human or an alien and which she wants to be.”

“Not Kansas” will also see J’onn (David Harewood) dealing with his own challenge. He discovers that DEO-caliber weapons are now on the streets of National City. Considering that the DEO deals with alien threats the idea of the public having those special weapons — especially if they somehow managed to be combined with Lena’s (Katie McGrath) synthetic Kryptonte.

You can check out the official synopsis for the episode below. Oh, and if you’re wondering about the episode title? It’s likely a clever play on Superman being form Kansas — as well as the classic film The Wizard of Oz, in which Dorothy Gale declares upon arriving in the strange world of Oz that they’re “not in Kansas anymore.”

KARA CONSIDERS A MAJOR LIFE CHANGE – Kara (Melissa Benoist) makes a major life decision. Meanwhile, J’onn (David Harewood) finds out that special DEO-caliber guns have hit the streets of National City. Dermott Downs directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Not Kansas” is set to air June 4.