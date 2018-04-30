‘Supergirl’: Saturn Girl Causes Trouble in New “Of Two Minds” Clip

The CW has released a clip from “Of Two Minds”, tonight’s episode of Supergirl.

The episode will see the emergence of the third Pestilence’s powers, something that was hinted at at the end of last week’s episode with birds fallign dead from the sky. As the clip reveals, whatever sickness that caused the birds to die makes humans sick as well. You can check out the clip in the video above.

As you can see in the clip, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), J’onn (David Harewood), and Alex (Chyler Leigh) think keeping people calm is the best course of action, but Imra/Saturn Girl (guest star Amy Jackson) clearly has her own ideas. The Legionnaire sets up a force field outside the hospital and causes a panic in the process. It’s something that clearly does not make Supergirl happy and it will also see the two women at odds with one another over how to deal with Pesitlence. As a preview for the episode showed, Imra very plainly points out to Supergirl that, in the future she’s from, Supergirl failed.

Tension between the two women comes as no surprise. Imra is married to Mon-El (Chris Wood) and he may still have feelings for Supergirl. It’s likely not the most comfortable situation for either of them. Their difference of opinion and professional tension may be short lived, though. According to the episode’s official synopsis, Supergirl and Imra will have to work together to stop Pestilence. The lives of Alex and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) hang in the balance.

You can check out the official synopsis below.

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER — Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.

However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW. “Of Two Minds” will air on Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.