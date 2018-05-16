‘Supergirl’ Recap With Spoilers: “Shelter from the Storm”

“Shelter from the Storm” starts with Lena getting dressed. She spent the night with James. The two are kissing in front of her window when it shatters and Reign flies in. Reign keeps asking where Ruby is and Lena sprays her with a kryptonite-laced spray. Reign flies away.

M’yrnn calls J’onn by the wrong name and J’onn offers to help try and restore his memories.

On the Legion ship, Imra explains how the members of the Legion still sleeping in their pods were exposed to the Blight in the future. They didn’t wake up because Imra and Mon-El didn’t want to expose the current timeline to the sickness.

Brainiac-5 and Winn are saying their goodbyes. Brainy gifts Winn a vial of dirt from the future to add to his collection.

Imra thanks Kara for helping out, not she’ll be able to save her sister. Mon-El and Kar share their goodbyes with each other. Alex comes in to tell the team that there has been a break in at Lena’s.

The DEO gents go to Lena’s, where they find the Reign had broken in. Lena informs the group that Reign was the person to break in, and she was asking for Ruby’s location.

Lena reveals to the group that she’s keeping Ruby at Lex’s old mansion, which uses his technology to make the whole compound invisible.

Kara and J’onn decide to go speak with Sam’s mother about Reign. Sam’s mother instantly realizes that her adopted daughter is Reign.

Alex arrives at Lex’s old mansion and talks to Ruby. Ruby instantly inquires about her mother, but Alex pretends she doesn’t know anything.

Kara and J’onn are talking in the kitchen at Sam’s mothers when they notice flowers on the window sill start to wilt. Reign has arrived and she’s absorbed the powers of both Purity and Pestilence.

Reign enters the house calling out for her mother Patricia. Kara and J’onn are hiding. Reign uses her x-ray vision to look into a closet upstairs, where she thinks Ruby is hiding. Reign goes to open the door and it’s Kara. Kara steps out to try and stop Reign, but she breaks out of the bonds. Reign, Kara, and J’onn all go outside and start fighting.

Reign uses the sonic powers she got from Purity against J’onn and Kara to knock them back. Patricia walks outside trying to speak to Sam, but Reign stabs her in the stomach. Kara is able to throw Reign off Patricia and she escapes with Patricia and J’onn.

Mon-El and Brainiac-5 are looking out of the Legion ship towards Earth. Brainy reveals he bugged the DEO with the dirt he gave Winn. He tells Mon-El and Imra that Reign now has the powers of all three Worldkillers.

Kara made it back to the DEO and takes Patricia and J’onn to the med bay. Patricia makes Kara promise she’ll tell Ruby that her grandmother loved her. As soon as Kara promises to relay the message, Patricia passes away.

James goes into Lena’s office to tell her that Patricia is dead. James tells her that Reign absorbed the powers of the other two Worldkillers. He tries convincing Lena to tell Kara that she knows how to make kryptonite. James reminds her that if she approaches Kara as an ally, Kara will be grateful.

Imra tells Mon-El that they need to go back to help stop Reign.

Lena goes to the DEO with a case of kryptonite and shows it to Kara, who gets upset. Kara orders Lena to hand over the kryptonite formula, she says she needs to be the only person on Earth that can control the kryptonite.

Ruby escapes outside and tries calling her mom. Reign’s brooding as she hovers over National City and hears Ruby making the call. Ruby sneaks back inside, but Alex catches her.

Reign finds Lex’s mansion. An alert goes off at the DEO that alerts Team Supergirl to Reign’s presence. Mon-El arrives at the DEO to help them out. Alex and Ruby are able to get to a safe room in the bottom of the mansion, but Reign’s able to break her way in.

Reign’s walking over to Ruby when Kara and Mon-El walk in. The two use Lena’s manufactured kryptonite to weaken Reign and they begin fighting her. In the ensuing fight, Reign’s mask is knocked off and Ruby makes the realization that her mom is Reign.

While Kara is distracting Reign from Ruby, Mon-El crushes the kryptonite and loads it into one of Lex’s guns. He fires it at Reign, who’s incapacitated by the kryptonite bullets.

At Lena’s lair, Kara apologizes to Lena for her actions earlier. She admits that they would never have beaten Reign without Lena’s kryptonite. They’re keeping Reign in Lena’s holding cell.

Alex is talking to Ruby about the night’s earlier events. Alex promises Ruby that what she saw wasn’t her mother. She admits that she was hiding Reign’s real identity to protect Ruby.

Kara and Lena bump into each other in the elevator. Kara has her glasses on so Lena does not recognize she’s Supergirl. Lena reveals that she has no trust for Supergirl.