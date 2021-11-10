Supergirl Recap With Spoilers: Here’s Everything You Missed In The Series Finale, “Kara”

After six seasons and 126 episodes, the end of Supergirl is finally here. The long-running Arrowverse series ends this week, concluding the adventures of Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) with a two-hour finale. In the first hour, “The Last Gauntlet”, the Super Friends had to come together to try to save Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and Alex’s (Chyler Leigh) daughter Esme from Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) with the safety of the world itself on the line. Now, in the series’ final hour, “Kara”, the final showdown continues.



Of course, as we’ve seen in photos from the episode, Kara won’t be alone. She and the Super Friends will be joined by a number of familiar faces from previous seasons. Mon-El (Chris Wood), James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks), and Winn Schott (Jeremy Jordan) all return for the series finale – but there are a few surprises as well.



Want to find out what happens in the final episode of Supergirl? Read on for our recap of “Kara” below, but be warned: MAJOR spoilers for the series finale beyond this point.

Own your power

The finale episode picks up largely from the previous with the battle between Lex and Nyxly continuing to rage while humanity remains powerless and without hope – represented by people graying out rather than being in color. In the Tower’s medbay, Lillian tells Lena that she’s dying and she’s ready to go, but she reveals that she always knew about Lena’s real mother and her magic. Lillian tells her that she was worried Lena would suffer her mother’s fate so she put talismans around the house to drown out her power and pushed her to science. Lillian tells her that she wants to set her free and tells her to own her power – and live life as she wants to.

Finding hope

Kara returns to the tower and says the whole premise of her mission and calling has been flawed. Earth doesn’t need a hero but a partner to empower people to be their own heroes. They can depower Lex and Nyxly if they can empower the whole world. Brainy can amplify Kara’s message, but they will need to get past people’s baggage. Lena has a spell that will do just that. Kara starts her message, Lena uses her spell, Brainy amplifies it. People start to regain hope and come back to life as humanity claims its power. The All Stone begins to lose power.

Blasts from the past

The Super Friends confront Lex and Nyxly in person, but Nyxly summons 5th Dimensional monsters while Lex summons “the Gladiators” – villains Supergirl has faced before including Metallo, Red Tornado, and Overgirl. As Supergirl fights Overgirl, Mon-El shows up. Her speech had made history. Winn shows up. James shows up to aid Kelly. Eliza Danvers shows up with a crack about “you’d think in another life I was a Kryptonian” and Alex says “only in the movies”. Mitch joins the side of heroes.

The price of hubris

Lex unleashes Phantoms from the Phantom Zone and claims the portal can’t be closed. The heroes are joined by the people of National City as well, utterly depowering the All Stone. However, they also turn against Lex and Nyxly. Turns out hubris is the cover for fear, meaning Nyxly and Lex are truly afraid and they are taken away into the Phantom Zone. National City and the world is saved. Lex ultimately played himself.

Bittersweet goodbyes

With the day saved, the Super Friends come together to bury William. After, J’onn tells them that the president wants to put the DEO back together, this time any way they see fit. Kara sees it as an opportunity to continue the work of good. Lena starts a foundation. Andrea starts a school in William’s honor. Dreamer starts an LGTBQ+ outreach. Mon-El says goodbye to Kara for good – he won’t be back in this lifetime, but Kara changed the future and continues to inspire centuries upon centuries later. Brainy says a tearful goodbye to Nia.

Cat Grant calling

Three weeks later. It’s preparation time for Alex and Kelly’s wedding and it’s clear that Kara’s speech has inspired people so much that Supergirl is less needed than before. While doing flowers, she gets a surprise call from Cat Grant. She bought CatCo back and wants Kara to be the new Editor in Chief. It’s not a request. Alex comes by later and Kara tells her about the call. Kara says she’s not going to take it because she feels deflated. Kara doesn’t know who she is anymore.

Family

Wedding time. The Danvers women get together as Alex gets ready while James is with Kelly as she gets ready, the siblings sharing a sweet moment. He gives her a signal watch so they can watch each others’ backs as often as they need to. Brainy shows up to surprise Nia. He’s decided that being with Nia is more important – and that the future hasn’t been written yet. Winn and Kara sing for the wedding. J’onn officiates. After heartfelt vows, Kelly and Alex are married. After, J’onn and Winn talk about the old DEO days, and Winn reveals that, in the future, J’onn and M’gann have a son. Jimmy gives Esme a camera. Alex and Kelly ask Lena to be Esme’s godmother. Mxy sends his regards via Winn. The Super Friends have become family.

The OG Super Friends

James, Kara, and Winn reminisce together, then Kara gets a call from Cat because she hasn’t signed her contract. Kara tells Cat she’s never felt whole. Cat reveals that she’s known Kara was Supergirl for years – the glasses did nothing. She wants to know why Kara won’t take her “own” advice and wants to Kara to consider what she can accomplish if she makes herself whole. Cat believes in Kara and always has.

Hello, Supergirl

Nia catches the bouquet and it is implied Nia and Brainy will be getting married. Lena comes to chat with Kara and Kara talks about her life spent hiding behind the glasses and Kara realizes that’s why she couldn’t pass the Courage Gauntlet – she was too afraid to reveal herself. Lena talks about how she’s now living her own true life and how empowering that is. As Kelly and Alex head off, Kara takes off her glasses and sets them aside.

Later, the group comes together for their regular game night and toasts to the next adventure. Meanwhile, CatCo begins a landmark broadcast with Cat Grant introducing the world to Supergirl with Kara revealing her identity to the world at last.