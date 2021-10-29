Supergirl Star Melissa Benoist Speaks Out on “Bittersweet” Ending to Series

The final season of Supergirl is underway, with the series set to wrap up next month with a special two-hour event. Fans are disappointed to see it go, and while series star Melissa Benoist says she’s ready for her next step, she admits that saying goodbye to the character she is most associated with is bittersweet. After six seasons — one on CBS and five on The CW — and a newly-launched Superman & Lois spinoff, Benoist has done more with the character than most probably expected at the show’s outset. Still, she admits, it hasn’t really hit her yet that the experience is over.

That will come soon, though. The good news? She knows as well as anybody that the Arrowverse always has built-in opportunities to reprise the role.

“I don’t think it’s really set in,” Benoist told EW. “I definitely felt a different kind of closure when we wrapped on set, very bittersweet. I felt all the emotions you could feel in the last two weeks of shooting that show. But I think once the final episode airs, and I know that I really don’t have to go back up to Vancouver to shoot, that’s when it’ll probably set in.”

In addition to Superman & Lois, which features a version of the Man of Steel who first appeared in an episode of Supergirl, Benoist told EW that she would love to team up with The Flash again — a partnership that has proven incredibly popular in the Arrowverse and will now even make the jump to the big screen in next year’s The Flash.

“I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there probably will be opportunities to,” Benoist said. “It would have to feel right for the character and I know they would probably do it justice. I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on Superman & Lois. So no, I’m not opposed to it.”

Right now feels like a pivotal moment for the Arrowverse. After the ends of Arrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning, only Superman & Lois has joined the lineup so far. It isn’t clear whether the upcoming Naomi series will tie into the other CW DC shows or not. And something about DC’s Legends of Tomorrow feels like there’s something huge on the horizon, whether it’s a radical facelift or even the end of the show looming in the next year or so.

Supergirl airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.