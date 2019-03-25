‘Supergirl’: First Look at Red Daughter Suit Revealed in “The House of L”

Tonight’s episode of Supergirl was a big one. Not only did “The House of L” explain what Lex Luthor has been doing for the past two years since going to prison, it also outlined his master plan. However, that’s not the only interesting thing in tonight’s episode. It also paid off on the season-long wait for the debut of Red Daughter, complete with the reveal of her very own super suit.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “The House of L”, below.

A large portion of the episode focused on Lex’s relationship with Red Kara, the duplicate Supergirl who emerged from the Siberian forest at the end of the show’s third season. It turns out that the Kasnian government was well-aware that the mysterious young woman was a duplicate of Supergirl and sought to train her in order to be their weapon as the nation has hopes of restoring the Soviet Union and wants to attack the US as well. When their efforts fall short, they call in Lex Luthor who takes his own interest in Red Kara as she can help him further his own goals.

At first things go well. Red Kara trust Lex and he helps her learn to control her powers. He reveals to her that she’s Kryptonian, what that entails, and attempts to convince her that Supergirl is the enemy. He even goes so far as to take her to America to show her how corrupt it all is, but almost loses hold on her when she discovers that Kara is a kind, genuine person. Despite his best efforts, Red Kara remains uncontrollable, so he cuts ties. However, when she gets sick, he gives himself cancer in order to obtain a cure for her via Lena’s Harun-El and when it works, the pair mend their relationship. Red Kara says she will follow him and his command with Lex responding that she is his Red Daughter and reveals her super suit.

Red Daughter’s super suit is very similar to Supergirl’s suit, its primary difference being the color palette — grays, maroon, and a dark navy blue — and the symbol on her chest. Instead of the House of El sigil, Red Daughter’s suit has a symbol reminiscent of the Soviet hammer and sickle. The entire suit is very similar to what Superman wears in Superman: Red Son, a three-issue Elseworlds story from Mark Millar, which had Superman’s pod land in Soviet Russia thanks to a slight change in the Earth’s rotation. The Kryptonian then grew up as Russia’s greatest weapon, facing off against the Justice League and Lex Luthor.

The similarities between the Red Son suit and Red Daughter’s on Supergirl makes sense considering that the show’s storyline is an homage to the Red Son story, something that the show’s producers confirmed after Supergirl’s Season 3 finale.

Now that Red Daughter has her suit and her marching orders, it will be interesting to see how the story continues and, based on the preview for next week’s episode, it appears that it will all spell real problems for Supergirl in the upcoming “All About Eve”

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW.

