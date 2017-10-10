Major Change For CatCo in the ‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Premiere

Supergirl‘s third season premiere kicked off plenty of new things – including a pretty big change for CatCo.

Spoilers for Supergirl‘s season three premiere, ‘Girl of Steel’, below.

Near the beginning of the episode, fans were introduced to Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), a business developer with big plans for National City. After he is met with resistance from James Olsen (Mehcad Brooks) and Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath), Edge accuses CatCo of creating the wrong narrative about National City. Edge then decides to take matters into his own hands, by buying CatCo to turn into his own media machine.

Lena and Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) tried to determine what they could to do stop it, with Lena meeting with Edge to try to convince him. Near the end of the episode, Lena revealed that she actually bought CatCo instead. She asks Kara to go back to work at CatCo, to help her with running the media empire, and Kara eventually accepts.

So what does that mean going forward? It’s safe to assume that the series will follow Lena, Kara, and James as they create this new era of CatCo. In particular, fans can expect to see Lena and Kara’s side of things, judging by comments from executive producer Andrew Kreisberg.

“Lena and Kara’s friendship will continue to grow,” Kreisberg said earlier this year. “There’s a lot of Lena-Kara adventures early on in this season.”

When it comes to the business side of CatCo, we won’t bore you with the more minute details. But, as was explained in the episode, Cat Grant (Calista Flockhart) currently has her stake in CatCo in a blind trust, due to her new job as White House Press Secretary. If she were to end up divesting her holdings in the company, plenty more possibilities could occur – like Edge or someone else buying those holdings, or CatCo even changing its name.

While this part of Supergirl‘s third season might not be the most gripping – considering there are weddings, potential returns, and world-killing aliens afoot – it could definitely have an impact on some characters’ lives. Fans will just have to stay tuned with Supergirl‘s new season, which airs Mondays at 8/7c, on The CW.