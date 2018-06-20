David Harewood Teases Big ‘Supergirl’ Changes at End of Season 3

Supergirl may still have a few episodes left in its third season, but it sounds like the show could be preparing for something major.

David Harewood, who portrays J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter on the hit The CW series, recently teased the show’s upcoming fourth season in an appearance at MCM London. After being asked about future storylines for his character, Harewood spoke about new changes for Supergirl as a whole, which will effect J’onn in some way.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next year.” Harewood revealed. “I won’t go into too many details, but at the end of this season… how do I put this? At the end of the season, there are some changes. And I’m really looking forward to seeing how those changes play out. And your question is very much wrapped up in those changes, so I can’t go into it too much, but I’m really looking forward to next season.”

Considering what we know about where Season 3 is currently headed, Harewood’s comments will certainly raise some eyebrows. Of course, the show still has to deal with the threat of Samantha Arias/Reign (Odette Annable), who has proved to be a pretty formidable foe against Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist).

And it seems like family will play some sort of a role in the remainder of the season, both with J’onn’s storyline with his father, M’yrnn J’onnz (Carl Lumbly), and with the discovery that Alura Zor-El (Erica Durance) survived Krypton’s destruction. So while there’s no telling how these “changes” will exactly effect J’onn, fans will surely be curious to find out.

Judging by previous comments from Harewood’s co-stars, it sounds like that new status quo could be brought on by a major choice made by Kara.

“With decisions she makes and how things transpire to wrap it up, she’s really taking ownership of herself,” Benoist said in a recent interview. “She’s maturing, which is what I’ve always wanted for her since season 1. I wanted to see a natural arc of a girl coming into womanhood, because she was almost naive at the beginning, and just charging ahead not really knowing what she was doing. And now, I think she really does, and she is slowly chiseling out her place, wherever she wants to be.”

