‘Supergirl’: Easter Eggs and Pop Culture References in “Fort Rozz”

Supergirl aired another new episode tonight, and it gave fans plenty of clever pop culture nods in the process.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Fort Rozz”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enlist an all-girl team of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson), Leslie Willis/Livewire (Brit Morgan), and Gayle Marsh/Psi (Yael Grobglas) to travel to Fort Rozz.

Along the way, audiences were treated to a range of Easter eggs and nods, all of which didn’t really feel out of place in the episode’s unique all-girl team-up.

‘The Shining’

While Kara and company traveled up to space, Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) was stuck in her apartment, healing the leg injury that she got during last week’s episode.

Kara, Samantha, and Ruby (Emma Tremblay) visited Alex, who offered to babysit Ruby while Samantha went on a business trip. Once Samantha agreed, Kara joked about a time when the two watched The Shining as a kid, and instructed Ruby not to do the same.

This reference to the iconic horror film became a pretty recurring thing throughout the episode. And while Alex didn’t end up showing Ruby the film, it’s safe to say that they got up to mischief of their own.

‘Riverdale’

When Kara tries to enlist Leslie in her mission, she finds her waitressing at a diner, complete with a delightful pink uniform straight out of the ’50s.

You know what the diner looked a lot like? Pop’s Chock’Lit Shoppe, the main watering hole of fellow The CW show Riverdale.

Considering the fact that both film in Vancouver, Morgan had a role in Riverdale‘s second season, and Benoist has actually visited Riverdale‘s set in the past, the possibility of Supergirl using the Pop’s set feels pretty likely. Either way, the sight of Penny Peabody waitressing at Pop’s is sure to raise the eyebrows of some Riverdale fans.

‘GLOW’

When Kara does approach Leslie, she doesn’t seem too on board with the idea, especially considering Kara’s previous altercation against Reign. As Leslie put it, Kara got smacked down by a “GLOW reject.”

As those who keep up with pop culture know, GLOW was a cult-classic wrestling television show, which aired in the ’80s. The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling have since been introduced to a whole new audience thanks to the Netflix series of the same name.

Does Leslie keep up with the latest streaming hits? Or is she just a fan of the original series? We’ll probably never know.

‘Mean Girls’

Once the quartet of ladies begin traveling up to space, it becomes clear that they aren’t all on the same page. Leslie and Gayle begin arguing, largely picking apart how they carry themselves.

Leslie then compares Gayle to Regina George, the queen bee of the fan-favorite comedy Mean Girls. And considering just how meme-worthy the film is, this probably won’t be the last time that the two are connected.

(Cue a “Lena Luthor is flawless…” joke.)

The Mall of America

Again, another pop culture reference comes courtesy of Leslie, as the group enters the nearly-abandoned Fort Rozz. As Leslie remarks, the alien spaceship is like the Mall of America, because you can walk around for hours and never find anything.

So, not only does Minnesota’s epic shopping center exist on Earth-38, but Leslie doesn’t seem to like it very much. That raises quite a few questions as well.

‘Matilda’

The quartet then is fallen under attack, which leads to Psi using her psychic powers on Imra.

Once things settle down, Leslie isn’t very happy about it, repeatedly referring to Imra as “Matilda.”

It’s not the most profound of pop culture references, but it serves as a nice nod to Saturn Girl’s telekinetic powers — something that wasn’t really seen in action until last week’s episode.

‘Gravity’

When the Legion’s ship starts to be pulled into the heart of the blue star, it’s safe to say that the group gets caught off guard.

Leslie once again provides a pretty fitting pop culture reference, muttering “I hate space.”

Not only does it aptly describe her feelings, but it calls back to a memorable line from 2013’s Sandra Bullock space movie Gravity.

The Real Housewives

After tonight’s episode, Leslie might give The Flash‘s Cisco Ramon a run for his money in the pop culture reference department.

Leslie and Kara investigate around Fort Rozz, prompting Leslie to ask what exactly is up with Imra. When Kara explains the complicated relationship status between her, Imra, and Mon-El, Leslie begins to laugh. She then proclaims that the (sort of) love triangle is something right out of The Real Housewives, the insanely popular reality TV franchise.

And thanks to that, we have to admit that we’d check out some sort of Arrowverse-set version of the Real Housewives franchise.