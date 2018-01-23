‘Supergirl’: Who Plays Jindah Kol Rozz?

Supergirl brought the girl power in tonight’s episode, and that included the appearance of a DC Comics legend.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, “Fort Rozz”, below!

Tonight’s episode saw Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) enlist an all-girl team of Imra Ardeen/Saturn Girl (Amy Jackson), Leslie Willis/Livewire (Brit Morgan), and Gayle Marsh/Psi (Yael Grobglas) to travel to Fort Rozz. When the group arrives, they run into a mysterious figure, Jindah Kol Rozz. And for fans of the pantheon of DC Comics-inspired movies, Jinah’s face will be somewhat familiar as she is played by Superman: The Movie and Superman II alum Sarah Douglas.

Douglas is best known for playing Ursa, the sort of right-hand woman of Zod (Terrence Stamp), in the two iconic films. Outside of that, Douglas has a pretty prolific filmography, with her acting in films and television since 1966.

Some of Douglas’ other credits include Thundercloud, Falcon Crest, Stargate SG-1, and A Christmas Prince. Since her work in the Superman films, Douglas has had quite a hand in comic book-inspired media, appearing in The Return of Swamp Thing and in episodes of Iron Man, Superman, Batman Beyond, and Green Lantern: The Animated Series.

Douglas’ role in Supergirl is just the latest example of “legacy casting” that the show has brought about. And according to showrunner Robert Rovner, bringing in people who used to be involved with DC Comics properties has continued to be a great experience.

“We love it, and we think the fans love it,” Rovner said back in October. “We love seeing people that we know and are familiar with step into other roles. And what’s great about them is that they’re all wonderful actors as well. So, you get the excitement of seeing them in the new role but they also bring a lot when they take on these new characters.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.