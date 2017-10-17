‘Supergirl’ Heads To Mars In “Far From The Tree” Promo

The CW has released a promo for ‘Far From The Tree’, the upcoming third episode of Supergirl‘s third season. You can check it out below.

The episode will see Kara Danvers/Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and J’onn J’onnz/Martian Manhunter (David Harewood) traveling to Mars, after a distress call is sent by M’gann M’orrz/Miss Martian (Sharon Neal). But as the promo proves, J’onn won’t be the only Green Martian still on Mars, as he will reunite with his father, M’yrnn J’onnz (Carl Lumbly).

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The irony is [J’onn] becomes reconnected with his father and his father thinks, ‘Oh my God, you’ve gone so Earth-man,’” Executive producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a recent interview. “So for J’onn, it’s this realization that he’s not quite the alien that he thought he was, and what that means to him, and if we’re reconnecting with his Martian heritage, how important is that to him?”

‘Far From The Tree’ will also follow the wedding shower of Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) and Maggie Sawyer (Floriana Lima). Fans can expect it to be a complicated event, especially after the major difference between the pair that was revealed in ‘Triggers’. And if that isn’t enough, the shower will also be attended by Maggie’s estranged father, played by 24′s Carlos Bernard.

“You see them work through quite a few things where you have your worlds colliding, where they’re continually learning new things about each other,” Leigh said earlier this month. “For the first several episodes, Alex is figuring out more and more who she is, and what she wants.”

‘Far From The Tree’ will air on Monday, October 23rd, at 8/7c on The CW.