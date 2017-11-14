‘Supergirl’: Easter Eggs And Things You Might’ve Missed In “Midvale”

Supergirl went back to the past in tonight’s episode – and dropped quite a few DC Comics references along the way.

Spoilers for tonight’s episode of Supergirl, ‘Midvale’, below.

Tonight’s episode saw Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) returning home to Midvale, as a way of processing their respective breakups. Along the way, fans were treated to a flashback of both sisters in high school, attempting to deal with the sudden death of their friend.

Midvale High School

Did Midvale High School look familiar to you? If so, you have a good eye. While it wasn’t the most obvious Smallville reference in tonight’s episode — that distinction belongs to Kara mentioning her cousin’s friend Chloe and her “Wall of Weird” — the school used for Midvale High School is the same school that was used for Smallville High on Smallville.

In real life the building is Vancouver’s Templeton Secondary School and The CW’s Kryptonian-related television shows aren’t the only series who have used either the school itself or just its exterior for filming. The CW also uses Templeton as Riverdale’s Southside High.

Oh, and another random Smallville shout-out? Midvale High and Smallville High have similar school colors.

Superman’s Briefs

Style trends change a lot in a decade and it sounds like fashion changes for superheroes, too.

As we’ve seen when Superman’s come to give Supergirl a hand in National City there’s no sign of the iconic, if not humorous, red briefs on the outside of his costume, but that apparently wasn’t the case in 2007. In tonight’s episode one of Kara’s classmates insults Superman by pointing out that he wears his underwear on the outside.

Historically, Superman wore a pair of red underwear over his spandex tights since his debut in Action Comics #1. Not only did they create definition between the character’s legs and the rest of his body, but they were also a type of modesty garment that kept the hero’s groin from looking too sexualized. 2011’s New 52 got rid of the red briefs with the blue of Superman’s suit being broken up by a red belt instead.

Kenny Lee

Kara’s adjustment to life on Earth, particularly to life in American high school, wasn’t exactly an easy one and as we saw tonight she only had one real friend — Kenny Lee.

While there is no Kenny Lee in DC Comics, there is a childhood friend named Kenny, at least for young Clark Kent. In comics, Kenny Braverman was born the same day that Superman’s ship arrived on Earth and the two grew up as friends and, in high school competition for each other. However, neither Kara nor Clark’s friend Kenny had the best ending. Kenny Lee was murdered after discovering Midvale’s sheriff was dealing drugs and Kenny Braverman — who became the villain Conduit — died when he supercharged himself with Kryptonite and burned to death in the process.

Superman: The Movie

Tonight’s episode also contained an homage to 1978’s Superman: The Movie.

On Supergirl, when Kara realized something was wrong with her friend Kenny she took off running in the woods, leaping through the air in order to cover ground faster. The scene is reminiscent of a scene in Superman: The Movie where young Clark Kent races a train, backpack on his back just as Kara’s is in the Supergirl scene. Clark even leaps over the train at the crossing, much like Kara leaps over the trees in the woods.

Noel Neill

In trying to solve the mystery of who killed her friend, young Kara starts using her powers a little carelessly, specifically roughing up one of the football players when she overhears him talking about Kenny leading her to think that maybe he was the one who did him harm. This prompts a visit from FBI Agent Noel Neill who looks strikingly like Kara’s mother, Alura (played by Erica Durance).

While Agent Neill turns out to be J’onn in disguise trying to get Kara to keep her powers in line, the name Noel Neill is a reference to the actress of the same name who played Lois in the first Superman serials for Columbia Pictures in 1948 and again in 1950. Neill continued to appear in film and television portrayals of the Superman universe the rest of her career, appearing in 1978’s Superman: The Movie and even Smallville among other roles.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8/7c on The CW.

