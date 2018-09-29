Kevin Smith Shares ‘Supergirl’ Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Kevin Smith is back at work preparing to direct an upcoming episode of Supergirl‘s upcoming fourth season and the filmmaker shared a behind-the-scenes photo to mark the event that may have given fans a tease of what they can expect.

Smith took to Twitter to share a photo of his name card as well as a curious looking mask. You can check it out below.

We start shooting @TheCWSupergirl on Monday. Based on my name placard, someone has made the grave error of putting me in charge…” Smith wrote.

While it’s certainly not an error that Smith is directing on Supergirl again — he’s directed three previous episodes of The CW‘s Arrowverse series — the photo is a tantalizing tease about what his episode might feature. The mask in the photo appears to be the same mask worn by Sam Witwer’s Agent Liberty as seen in the show’s San Diego Comic-Con trailer. The character is set to be a major antagonist for Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) this season as the ruthless and terrifying leader of the Children of Liberty, a human-first hate group. The character is described as “a brilliant orator in the guise of a family man”, who can easily convince people that he’s right.

The anti-alien sentiment Agent Liberty will espouse is something that will be a large part of Supergirl‘s fourth season even beyond Smith’s episode. The recently-released synopsis of the season premiere “American Alien” will jump right in with Supergirl called to action when the remains of Cadmus, an anti-alien terrorist organization, attempts to assassinate pro-alien leaders. It also sets up the idea of fear as a villain this season, something that Benoist herself has teased. In a recent interview, she revealed that fans can expect stories in the fourth season to be more topical and explore the idea that not all villains are tangible.

“The writers’ room is being really great this year,” Benoist said. “Last season, it was a lot of fire and brimstone and a lot of homages to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which was great because I was such a big fan of that show. This season they really want to thematically tackle more topical stories that maybe mirror what’s going on with the state of the world and our country. There’s a lot of anti-alien sentiment at the beginning of Season 4 that Supergirl is going to have to grapple with. I think their main premise is that fear itself is a villain, and can hope conquer it? Supergirl stands for hope, so we’ll see. I think fear is her biggest opponent yet because it’s more of a wildfire-type emotion.”

The fourth season of Supergirl will debut on Sunday, October 14th at 8/7c on The CW.