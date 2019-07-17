Supergirl: New Look at Melissa Benoist’s Skirtless Costume Revealed

On Monday, Supergirl fans got a big and exciting surprise with the reveal of Kara Danvers/Supergirl’s (Melissa Benoist) new, skirtless super suit for the upcoming fifth season of The CW Arrowverse series. While the set photo was a good look at the markedly different look for the heroine, now a new behind-the-scenes photo shared on Twitter is giving fans their first look at the suit in “action”.

On Twitter, a photo of Benoist in costume from Supergirl‘s Vancouver set was shared, giving fans a sense of what the Girl of Steel will look like when the show returns this fall. You can check it out below.

NEW BLOG#Supergirl shoots scene today with Melissa Benoist in her new season 5 costume. First ON SET photoshttps://t.co/6k6YFehJ2N pic.twitter.com/IEe1NVyHep — Canadagraphs (@canadagraphs) July 16, 2019

As you can see, the suit is a pretty big departure for Supergirl and not just because of the pants/jumpsuit style. There’s also more of an emphasis on the blue aspects of her costume with the boots and cape bringing in the majority of the red. This new photo is also a pretty solid look at Supergirl’s new hairstyle — bangs. Overall, it’s a bold new look for the heroine, one that Benoist herself described as “more adult.”

“I just think it’s more adult,” Benoist said. “Part of my goal in this whole series for whenever the show ends, I just want there to be a very clear arc for this character that she evolved as a woman and found her femininity and her adulthood, just a self-discovery.”

“We’ve been talking about pants since season 1,” Benoist said. “Every time a writer from the show has come up, and it’s freezing cold in Vancouver, I’m like, ‘Guys, please can I not wear tights?’” I love [Kara’s old costume]. I haven’t changed it because it so works, and I think it is very Kara. I’ve always felt that — until recently, I’m like, ‘Something’s gotta give.’”

Showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner explained that while they’ve been considering it for a while, it was all about finding the time to design a new look for the heroine.

“A lot of us were passionate about getting Supergirl into pants and out of the short skirt, and we felt that would be a powerful move, and Melissa is really excited about it,” Queller said. “So we just had to find the right moment to design the suit and in between seasons gave us a chance. But this is something we’ve been thinking about for a while.”

And it’s not just a new suit that Season 5 will bring. Benoist herself is going to be doing something she’s been thinking about for a while: directing. It was announced earlier this week that she will make her directorial debut with the season’s 17th episode.

“I’ve been wanting to direct since season 3 but couldn’t last year because of scheduling conflicts so David Harewood did it first,” Benoist said. “I just felt really drawn to it for a couple of seasons now, just because you know the show so well, and you get to know the character, and the world, and the tone of the show so well that you can’t help but envision certain scenes in a certain way. I want to play with that.”

