Supergirl Officially Brings Back Jeremy Jordan’s Winn for Season 5

Supergirl is gearing up for some pretty big milestones in its fifth season, and it looks like a fan-favorite will be a part of that. According to a new report from Entertainment Tonight, Jeremy Jordan will be returning as Winn Schott for a small arc in Season 5. Winn’s return will reportedly last three episodes, and will come about in the back half of the season, after this winter’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover. Jordan confirmed the news via a post on his Instagram account.

Winn was last seen in the show at the end of Season 3, when he and Mon-El (Christopher Wood) traveled a thousand years into the future to join the Legion of Super-Heroes. At the time, Jordan was still believed to be a recurring guest star in Season 4, although that never entirely came to fruition.

“As many of you have heard by now, Winn will no longer be a series regular on Supergirl.” Jordan said on social media at the time. “However, this is not goodbye. Although you may not see him puttering around the DEO every week, I love everyone in National City too much to stay away forever.”

The possibility of Winn returning in Season 5 has been teased by the show’s creative team, who argued that they wanted the character’s return to be significant.

“We love Jeremy Jordan, we love Winn,” showrunner Robert Rovner explained in January. “It looked like, in terms of our storytelling, something we’d like to do at the beginning of next season as opposed to this season. We have a lot of stories that coincided with his availability at the end of the play. We don’t want to short shrift Jeremy or the character. So, we think it’s something that’s better served in season 5.”

Are you excited to see Winn return in Supergirl‘s fifth season? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Supergirl‘s fifth season will begin Sunday, October 6th at 9/8c on The CW.