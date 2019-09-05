Supergirl Season 5 Will Have a Unique Take on Acrata

During the Supergirl panel at San Diego Comic-Con in July it was announced that Julie Gonzalo would be joining the cast as Andrea Rojas, aka Acrata. However, while the character may be based on the DC Comics superhero, fans might not want to get their hopes up too much that The CW series’ take will match the comics. Supergirl is putting their own spin on the character.

Speaking with TV Line, co-showrunner Robert Rovner explained that Supergirl‘s take on Acrata will be unique.

“We put our own Supergirl spin on Acrata, one that is unique to our show,” Rovner said.

At the time of the casting announcement, it was explained that Supergirl‘s Andrea Rojas would be a polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire and that she’s now making a hostile advance into the world of media. The character is set to appear in the season premiere and by that description alone sounds a bit different than the Acrata in comics.

In comics, Andrea Rojas/Acrata is a Mexican national whose father is a former political leader in Central America who researched prehispanic cultures. Acrata’s powers came from an ancient Mayan symbol and allowed her teleport once she entered a shadow. Organized crime was a particular target of hers and, when she caught a bad guy or helped avert a tragedy, she’d often quote literature or used graffiti to challenge the local authorities. Something of a Mexican Batman, Acrata worked with two other Mexican superheroes, Iman and El Muerto, and even teamed up with Superman to save Mexico from a bio-terrorist group.

It’s a far cry from the way it appears Supergirl‘s take on the character is going, but having Andrea be a player in the media scene in National City fits with some changes coming to the series. It was announced earlier this year that Mehcad Brooks, who plays CatCo chief James Olsen will be exiting the series this season making the time right for new figures to enter the media scene.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW.