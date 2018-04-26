‘Supergirl’: “Shelter From the Storm” Synopsis Released

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Shelter From the Storm,” the May 14 episode of Supergirl.

The title comes from a 1975 Bob Dylan song, which first appeared on the Blood on the Tracks album alongside songs like “Tangled Up in Blue” and “Lily, Rosemary, and the Jack of Hearts.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the episode, Reign (Odette Annable) takes aim at Ruby (Emma Tremblay), presumably thinking that without Ruby, Sam will lose any motivation she otherwise might have had to fight back against Reign’s control.

“I was worried about [chemistry with my onscreen daughter] when I was first told about my arc, and where this was going. I wasn’t able to chemistry test with anybody. I met her the first day on set,” Annable told ComicBook.com during a recent interview. “It just really worked out in the best possible way because she just has this maturity about her, and this way about her. She’s just so beyond her years, and she’s such an incredible actress….And, I’ll tell you what, she’s also great at improv, and that’s not easy when you are 13, and when you’re thrown stuff at you. We just have so much fun on screen. We just go back and forth. That’s what sort of makes these characters so great, because it feels very real.”

During this week’s episode, Sam finally realized that she was Reign and, after the requisite denial and rage, committed to working with Lena Luthor to save herself from the curse and stop the Worldkillers who have been attacking National City. Meanwhile, the rest of Team Supergirl are working to locate the last Worldkiller before she can be “activated.”

You can check out the official synopsis below.

REIGN SETS HER SIGHTS ON RUBY

When Reign (Odette Annable) starts hunting Ruby (guest star Emma Tremblay), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Alex (Chyler Leigh) work together to keep her safe.

Supergirl and J’onn (David Harewood) look to Sam’s mother (guest star Betty Buckley) for advice on how to stop Reign and come away with some shocking news.

Antonio Negret directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner and teleplay by Lindsay Gelfand & Allison Weintraub.