Supergirl: “Stranger Beside Me” Photos Give First Look at Acrata

The CW has released a whole new batch of photos for “Stranger Beside Me,” the second episode of Supergirl’s fifth season. The episode, which is set to premiere on October 13, will start to deliver on comments that the series’ showrunners and stars have made that the season will deal with the impact of technology on people’s lives. And that impact may not be a good thing if the worried faces Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) and her friends have in some of the photos are a clue — though Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) seems pretty happy so the episode could have some surprising twists.

“What we’re looking at is how technology is impacting the way people engage and giving them an escape not to engage,” showrunner Robert Rovner said previously. “It seems like nowadays, everyone is kind of on their phones or not really present, and so we wanted to speak to that and kind of how it might be hard to live in the ugliness of what’s going on, and how a character like Kara can try and help us overcome that. It speaks to a lot of the stuff the characters will be going through.”

The photos also offer the first look at Acrata. Played by Julie Gonzalo, Supergirl’s Andrea Rojas/Acrata will be a bit different from the comic book version with the series character being a polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire and that she’s now making a hostile advance into the world of media.

You can check out the official synopsis for “Stranger Beside Me” below and scroll on for photos from the upcoming episode.

TECHNOLOGY BECOMES THE NEW THREAT- Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Alex (Chyler Leigh), and Brainiac (Jesse Rath) thwart an alien attack while William (Staz Nair) investigates Kara (Melissa Benoist). J’onn J’onzz (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) use Obsidian tech to solve a problem. David McWhirter directed the episode, which was written by Dana Horgan & Katie Rose Rogers.

Supergirl premieres on October 6, 2019, on The CW. “Stranger Beside Me” will debut on October 13.

