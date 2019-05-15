Supergirl Star Tyler Hoechlin Reveals What DC Villain He Would Want to Play

Tyler Hoechlin has gained a whole new crop of fans for portraying the Arrowverse’s Clark Kent/Superman, but it sounds like there’s one DC Comics villain he has a soft spot for. ComicBook.com was on hand for Hoechlin’s panel at this month’s Fan Expo Dallas, where the actor was asked what established DC villain he would like to portray.

As Hoechlin revealed, his favorite villain is by far The Joker, but Heath Ledger’s iconic portrayal of the character in The Dark Knight almost makes him intimidated by the idea of playing the role himself.

“The one’s always been my favorite – and it’s one of the reasons why it’s my favorite, and also one of the reasons that I could never do it – would be The Joker.” Hoechlin revealed. “Just because I thought, there’s been many, many good ones, but when Heath Ledger did it in The Dark Knight, it was just so good. That was an amazing performance. That is like standard The Joker for me, and my favorite villain. And I would love to think that someday, I could challenge myself to do that. I don’t think that will happen, but I’ve always felt that was the most fun one to play.”

Even if Hoechlin might not be portraying the Clown Prince of Crime anytime soon, Arrowverse fans have gotten a chance to see him play a more villainous role. In last year’s “Elseworlds” crossover, Doctor Destiny (Jeremy Davies) remade the universe in his image, including turning himself into an evil black-suited version of Superman. This led to the Arrowverse’s heroes – including Clark himself – fighting against black suit Superman, something that Hoechlin enjoyed portraying.

“I had so much fun in “Elseworlds”, finding the other side of that.” Hoechlin explained. “That was a blast, I think it was the ability to find more ways to develop roles. When you look at a hero there’s a certain box you have to stay within when it comes to certain things, but with the villain, you can kind of do whatever.”

Supergirl‘s fourth season concludes this Sunday at 8/7c on The CW.