‘Supergirl’: “Blood Memory” Photos Show First Look at Dreamer’s Family

The CW has released photos for “Blood Memory”, the upcoming eleventh episode of Supergirl‘s fourth season, giving fans of the Arrowverse series their first look at Nia Nal’s family.

Last November, it was reported that Outlander alum Hannah James and Scandal and Grey’s Anatomy alum Kate Burton had been cast as Nia’s (Nicole Maines) sister Maeve and mother Isabel respectively. You can check out the images of the characters in our gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7722]

Maeve Nal is described as being a driven young woman focused on maintaining her family’s rich legacy and while she’s always had to work a little harder for her achievements than Nia, the sisters are described as having a very strong bond. As for their mother, Isabel, she is described as being a local hero in her own right who raised her family “to be bold and courageous, as well as to love fiercely and openly.”

Not a lot is known about Nia or her family, though during Supergirl‘s midseason finale “Bunker Hill” it was revealed that, in keeping with the character’s comic book inspiration, Nia and her family are from a planet called Naltor and that, every so many generations, the women in her family have the power to literally dream the future. It’s this power that Nia seems to be a little reluctant to embrace and, based off of the synopsis for the episode, it sounds like her family will be doing their best to encourage her to embrace who she is — and perhaps even become the hero Dreamer.

Nia’s transition into Dreamer is something that fans anticipate at some point during the second half of the season and with that transition comes a super suit. Maines told reporters during a visit to Supergirl‘s set that she’s very excited for her character to suit up.

“I’m so excited,” Maines said. “I’m trying to conduct myself on set in a professional manner and be like ‘I’m not completely obsessed with the super-suit,’ but it’s all I think about. Every morning I wake up, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m going to sleep, ‘I’m getting a super-suit!’ I’m really, really excited. It’s gonna be gorgeous! I have the best super-suit. I do.”

You can check out the synopsis to “Blood Memory” below.

KATE BURTON GUEST STARS; NIA AND KARA VISIT NIA’S HOMETOWN — Kara (Melissa Benoist) joins Nia (Nicole Maines) on a trip to Nia’s hometown to visit her family during the town’s annual Harvest Festival. While home, Nia’s mother (guest star Kate Burton) encourages her daughter to embrace her destiny. Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh) deals with a street drug that is turning people violent and giving them temporary superpowers. Shannon Kohli directed the episode written by Jessica Queller & Dana Horgan.

Supergirl airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “Blood Memory” will debut on January 27.