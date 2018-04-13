Supergirl and Saturn Girl Versus Pestilence, Fred Andrews versus Hermione Lodge, and The Return of Tommy Merlyn Coming The Week of April 30

The CW has released the official primetime listings for the week of April 30, 2018, and they include some big moments for Supergirl, Riverdale, and Arrow.

The Maid of Might will team up with Saturn Girl of the Legion of Super-Heroes to stop Pestilence, the third Worldkiller.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Flash brings Gypsy back and sets up a state-of-the-union kind of conversation between her and Vibe.

Riverdale’s mayoral race heats up as Fred and Hermione prepare for a debate.

Arrow brings back fan-favorite actor Colin Donnell for the first time since “Crisis on Earth-X,” but this time he is (we assume) not a Nazi from an alternate Earth.

iZombie‘s title on April 30 is “Mac-Liv-Moore,” but that is all they have yet revealed about the episode.

You can check out the details on the rest of your favorite CW shows below.

Supergirl: “Of Two Minds”

SUPERGIRL AND IMRA MUST WORK TOGETHER TO STOP THE THIRD WORLDKILLER

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and Imra (guest star Amy Jackson) have different ideas on how to stop the third Worldkiller, Pestilence.

However, when both Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Winn (Jeremy Jordan) are seriously injured by Pestilence, Supergirl and Imra team up to stop the destruction.

Alexandra La Roche directed the episode written by Gabriel Llanas & Anna Musky-Goldwyn.

“Of Two Minds” will air on Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, followed by a new episode of iZombie (details to come).

The Flash: “Therefore She Is”

GYPSY RETURNS

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Team Flash team up with Gypsy (guest star Jessica Camacho) to try to thwart Thinker’s plan.

Meanwhile, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Gypsy have a heart to heart talk about their relationship.

Rob J. Greenlea directed the episode written by Sterling Gates & Thomas Pound.

“Therefore She Is” will air on Tuesday, May 1, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The 100: “Red Queen”

GUIDANCE

Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) is forced to take guidance from an unlikely ally when the future of the bunker and all those inside it is jeopardized.

Eliza Taylor, Bob Morley, Paige Turco, Henry Ian Cusick, Lindsey Morgan, Richard Harmon, Chris Larkin and Tasya Teles also star.

P.J. Pesce directed the episode written by Terri Hughes Burton.

“Red Queen” airs on May 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following The Flash.

Riverdale: “Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt”

DEBATE NIGHT

As the town’s mayoral race between Fred (Luke Perry) and Hermoine (Marisol Nichols) heats up, Hiram (Mark Consuelos) sets his sights on a new ally – Sheriff Minetta (guest star Henderson Wade). Betty (Lili Reinhart) turns to Cheryl (Madelaine Petsch) for help when she has a suspicion about the Black Hood.

Meanwhile, the reveal of a dark secret forces Archie (KJ Apa) and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) to try and ease tensions between the Bulldogs and Serpents. Finally, on the eve of the mayoral debate, a mysterious message leaves everyone on edge.

Camila Mendes, Madchen Amick, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Yolonda E. Lawrence.

“Chapter Thirty-Three: Shadow of a Doubt” will air on Wednesday, May 2 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

The Originals: “Ne Me Quitte Pas”

WHO IS ELIJAH MIKAELSON?

In the immediate aftermath of having his memory erased by Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), Elijah (Daniel Gillies) awakens to find himself in the middle of nowhere and without a clue as to who he is.

Unable to control his instinctive vampire ways, Elijah encounters Antoinette (guest star Jaime Murray), a beautiful and free-spirited vampire, who helps him navigate his new life. However, a run-in with Klaus (Joseph Morgan) threatens to destroy the peace he’s finally found.

Joseph Morgan directed the episode written by K.C. Perry & Michelle Paradise.

“Ne Me Quitte Pas” will air on Wednesday, May 2 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following Riverdale.

Supernatural: “Beat the Devil”

THE LONG JOURNEY HOME

Sam (Jared Padalecki), Dean (Jensen Ackles), Castiel (Misha Collins) and Gabriel (guest star Richard Speight, Jr.) must work together if they have any hope of bringing Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Jack (Alexander Calvert) home.

Meanwhile, Rowena’s (guest star Ruth Connell) encounter with Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) may alter the outcome of the journey for one of our heroes.

Phil Sgriccia directed the episode written by Robert Berens.

“Beat the Devil” will air on Thursday, May 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, immediately preceding Arrow.

Arrow: “Docket No. 11-19-41-73”

COLIN DONNELL GUEST STARS

The pressure mounts for Oliver (Stephen Amell) who begins to wonder if he will lose everything in his battle to save Star City.

A familiar face returns.

Andi Armaganian directed the episode with teleplay by Ubah Mohamed & Tyron B. Carter and story by Marc Guggenheim.

“Docket No. 11-19-41-73” will air on Thursday, May 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT, following Supernatural on The CW.