Is ‘Supergirl’ Setting Lena Up to Become a Villain?

Since her first appearance on Supergirl, fans have wondered if Lena Luthor would eventually join the rest of the Luthor family by becoming a villain. However, instead of being evil Lena has instead been a friend to Kara and an ally to Supergirl, even going so far as to buy CatCo Worldwide Media so the shady Morgan Edge couldn’t use it against the Girl of Steel.

But even for all of her heroic efforts, Lena does have a darker side. When Morgan (Adrian Pasdar) tried to make it look like Lena (Katie McGrath) had poisoned children with the device she used to stop the Daxamite invasion, Lena confronted him with a gun and was prepared to murder him for what he had done. Given that it’s clear Lena has the darkness inside of her to be a villain, fans are wondering just when it will happen with one theory being that it’s Reign that will lead to Lena fully embracing her Luthor heritage.

The theory is fairly straightforward. Lena will eventually come to realize that Samantha Arias (Odette Annable) is the Worldkiller Reign, especially now that Lena has seen Sam black out, and, as an extension of this discovery, will likely find out that Kara (Melissa Benoist) is really Supergirl. When she discovers that her best friend has been lying to her — both by omitting the fact that she’s Supergirl as well as actively concealing her secret identity — that betrayal might just be enough to nudge Lena over the edge. And it isn’t like she’d have friends to fall back on for support. With Alex (Chyler Leigh) and James (Mehcad Brooks) in on the Supergirl deception, Lena will have no support system to stop her from giving into her seemingly evil birthright.

While the idea of lies and betrayal pushing Lena over the edge may be tantalizing for fans, it’s something that McGrath herself has said that she’d prefer not to see for Lena.

“I’d like it to be different,” McGrath said during a visit to the Supergirl set. “I don’t think it will be what you expect because it’s never what you expect. I think they’ve set her up to be so sympathetic I find it difficult to think how ultimately evil and Luthor she can get.”

Supergirl airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. New episodes resume on April 16th.