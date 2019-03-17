‘Supergirl’ Will Not Bring Superman Back This Season

Fans waiting for Tyler Hoechlin’s Superman to face off with Jon Cryer’s Lex Luthor will have to wait a little longer. During a screening of this weekend’s episode of Supergirl, producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller nixed the idea of Hoechlin’s Man of Steel returning again this season. Superman, who generally appears on The CW‘s Supergirl once a season or so, popped up during the “Elseworlds” crossover in a major role. At the end of that story, he and Lois Lane announced to Supergirl that Lois was pregnant, they were engaged, and they were going to Argo City so that she could gestate the baby under a red sun.

Both Queller and Rovner both said “not this season,” when reporters asked whether Hoechlin’s Superman might return.

First introduced in the show’s second season, Hoechlin’s Superman has become a fan-favorite and generally appears in one or two episodes per season. This year saw the introduction of Grimm‘s Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane.

With Lois and Lex Luthor (Cryer will debut the role tonight) both on board, the series has now cast the most important characters in the Superman mythology in time for a potential appearance in next year’s huge “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

Since his first appearance on Supergirl, some fans have been wondering about (or asking for) the possibility of a Hoechlin-led Superman series. While it seems an unlikely idea to move foward, neither Hoechlin nor Warner Bros. TV have ever fully closed the door on the idea.

Last year, DC Universe was reportedly developing a series called Metropolis, which would have centered on Lois Lane and Lex Luthor, who weve never cast before the series got back-burnered. It is possible that decision paved the way for Luthor to appear on Supergirl — something producer Jessica Queller said DC Entertainment had previously rejected.

“You guys will cast somebody like Jon Cryer, or something!” Cryer joked. “So, no!”

Supergirl airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT, before episodes of Charmed on The CW.

