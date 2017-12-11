Take 30% Off All of the Super Hero Stuff with Bonus Mystery Socks

There are still big deals to be had for fans of Marvel, DC Comics and Star Wars with this massive sale from SuperHeroStuff. They’re one of the biggest sources of nerdy fashion out there, and everything they sell is 30% off today – December 11th – only. Plus, free “mystery socks” are involved, and who doesn’t love a good pair of surprise superhero socks? Here are some important links to help get you started:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured below, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Videos by ComicBook.com

• Marvel Merchandise

• DC Comics Merchandise

• Star Wars Merchandise

• General Pop Culture Merchandise

• Ugly Christmas Sweaters

• Gifts for Him

• Gifts for Her

• Gifts for Kids

• Gifts for Coworkers

• Gifts for Pets

• Stocking Stuffers

You can shop the entire sale right here. If there’s a wearable superhero thing that you want, odds are they have it. Keep in mind that orders of $29 or more automatically receive a pair of free mystery socks. You can also get a free t-shirt or hat using the code GIFTED at checkout when you spend $64 or more -there are over 100 options to choose from. Again, this sale is only good for today, and the cutoff for standard shipping before Christmas is December 16th.