Superman & Lois "Man of Steel" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "Man of Steel", the upcoming seventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode will air on Tuesday, May 25, and will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) help Jordan (Alex Garfin) as he tries to adjust to a new power that he's developed which appears to be super hearing. From the looks of things in the preview, however, Jordan is having a very hard time with things. The preview also hints at new developments regarding The Stranger, aka Captain Luthor (Wole Parks).

You can check out both the episode synopsis and the preview below.

DAVID RAMSEY DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) struggles to help Jordan (Alex Garfin) who is grappling with a new power. Meanwhile, Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) enlists Clark’s help which leads to a surprise encounter. Emmanuelle Chriqui, Jordan Elsass, Dylan Walsh, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette and Wole Parks also star. The episode was directed by David Ramsey and written by Jai Jamison.

"I think it's exciting for Clark, but at the same time, it's also terrifying," Hoechlin told TV Insider. "To see your child carrying on something that is something in common with you, all of a sudden, it's a chance to connect with him in a way that he hasn't been able to in the past...But it's [scary] because it's bringing back all those moments Clark went through when he was younger and feeling strange and different."

The episode will be directed by Arrow alum David Ramsey. Ramsey is both directing and appearing in a number of Arrowverse episodes this season, though for "Man of Steel", Ramsey is just directing. He will reprise his Arrow character, John Diggle, in another episode later in the season.

"I am guest-starring in about five different episodes, and I am directing three — but it doesn’t work out that I’m directing all the episodes I’m guest-starring in," Ramsey told TVLine. "On Legends, for example, I’m guest-starring and I’m also directing; same with Supergirl. The third one I’m directing is Superman & Lois, but on a different occasion I will be guest-starring; I won’t be directing the one I’m in."

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Man of Steel" will debut on May 25.