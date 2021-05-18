Superman & Lois: "Man of Steel" Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "Man of Steel", the seventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode, which is set to air on Tuesday, May 25, is directed by Arrow veteran David Ramsey and will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) helping his son Jordan (Alex Garfin) adjust to a new power that he's developed. The episode is one of three overall Arrowverse episodes Ramsey is directing this season -- he is also directing episodes of Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow -- and while Ramsey is set to have a guest appearance as his Arrow character John Diggle on Superman & Lois yet this season, his work on "Man of Steel" is that of director only.

"I am guest-starring in about five different episodes, and I am directing three — but it doesn’t work out that I’m directing all the episodes I’m guest-starring in," Ramsey told TVLine. "On Legends, for example, I’m guest-starring and I’m also directing; same with Supergirl. The third one I’m directing is Superman & Lois, but on a different occasion I will be guest-starring; I won’t be directing the one I’m in."

In addition to Clark helping Jordan with his powers, the episode will also see Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) ask for Clark's help, presumably in her ongoing investigation into Morgan Edge. You can check out the official episode synopsis below and then read on for photos.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW, following episodes of The Flash. "Man of Steel" will debut on May 25.