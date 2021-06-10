Superman & Lois: O Mother Where Art Thou Photos Released

The CW has released photos for "O Mother, Where Art Thou," the tenth episode of Superman & Lois which will debut on Tuesday, June 15th. A previously released preview for the episode reveals that "strange things" going on in Smallville as well as Morgan Edge saying that he "makes people afraid". It seems like Edge's view on humanity is vastly different than Superman's, something that is certain to create major conflict and given what was revealed in this week's episode about Edge possibly being Superman's long lost twin brother, that makes a lot of sense even as it complicates things. You can check out the synopsis for yourself below.

FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "O Mother, Where Art Thou?" will debut on June 15.