Superman & Lois "O Mother Where Art Thou" Preview Released

This week's episode of Superman & Lois ended with a shocking revelation about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) with the reveal of not only his endgame but his origin as well. As it turns out, Superman and Edge have a lot more in common than one might expect and from the look of things in the preview for next week's episode, while they have some major commonalities, their outlooks are very, very different. The CW has released a preview for "O Mother, Where Art Though?", the tenth episode of Superman & Lois' first season which will debut on Tuesday, June 15th.

The preview reveals "strange things" going on in Smallville as well as Edge saying that he "makes people afraid". It seems like Edge's view on humanity is vastly different than Superman's, something that is certain to create major conflict. The episode will also see Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reach out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) once Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts to act oddly, also likely a product of Edge's plans. It's the start of a villain turn for Kyle, something Valdez recently spoke to ComicBook.com about.

"Well, I first got a little hint of that probably when we were filming episode five or six, or something like that, but it hadn't then been fully fleshed out until literally right before we got the script for nine," Valdez said. "So I had conversations here and there, had an idea of what it was going to be like, but reading the script for the first time was really the first time I got an idea of how it was all going to go down. And I was like, "Oh, okay, this is going to be exciting." So it was a bit of a shock right off the bat, even though I knew it was coming. Not knowing how it's coming is still a bit shocking when you read it, you know?"

FAMILY – Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) reaches out to Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) when Kyle (Erik Valdez) starts behaving strangely. Meanwhile, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) opens up to Jordan (Alex Garfin). Lastly, Sarah (Inde Navarette) storms out after accusing her mom of always covering for her dad. Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star.

Superman & Lois airs on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. "O Mother, Where Art Thou?" will debut on June 15.