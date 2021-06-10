Superman and Lois: “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” Synopsis Released

✖

The CW has released a synopsis for "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. The episode will air on Tuesday, June 22nd. Recent episodes of Superman & Lois have seen some major and shocking developments in the series. Not only was the truth about The Stranger (Wole Parks) revealed when it turned out that he is actually John Henry Irons from another Earth who was married to that world's Lois Lane and lost everything because of Kryptonians, but this week's episode had a stunning twist involving Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). From the sound of things in the synopsis, the surprises regarding Edge just keep coming.

This week, Edge revealed himself to have Kryptonian powers and strongly alluded to not only being Kryptonian himself but being Superman's (Tyler Hoechlin) long-lost brother. Now, according to the synopsis for "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events", Clark will find out something else shocking about Edge. You can check out that synopsis below.

GREGORY SMITH (“EVERWOOD”) DIRECTS THE EPISODE – Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) makes a startling discovery about Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner). Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Inde Navarette, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Dylan Walsh and Wole Parks also star (#111). The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Adam Brent Fletcher.

Whatever the discovery about Edge is, it fits in with what showrunner Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com previously about the various stories and mysteries coming together this season with Superman being brought into all of them.

"There's a lot of information that starts to come out" in the next few episodes, Helbing told ComicBook. "You get all the complications of Jordan having powers in a small town. Captain Luthor, you get a lot more of his backstory. Why he's here, and really start to flesh out who he really is. You get all the meat and potatoes about his character. Lois and Morgan Edge start to go toe to toe a little bit more. All the stories sort of come together, and then Superman is brought into all of them."

Superman & Lois airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on The CW after The Flash. "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events" debuts on June 22nd.