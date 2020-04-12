Classic Christopher Reeve Critique of Marlon Brando for Being Lazy While Filming Superman Resurfaces

One of the interesting things about almost any movie is that there are behind the scenes stories. Often, these stories make for fun anecdotes and trivia but sometimes there are details that become, in a sense, part of the film’s legacy. Such is the case with 1978’s Superman: The Movie and Marlon Brando‘s role in it as well star Christopher Reeve‘s thoughts about the legendary actor. An interview in which Reeve criticizes Brando for “phoning in” his brief performance in the iconic film has recently resurfaced.

First, a little background. Brando played Jor-El, the biological father of Kal-El/Superman (Reeve). His actual screen time was very brief (under 20 minutes) and required under two weeks’ worth of work. For that brief performance, Brando was paid $3.7 million. Yet, despite Brando being a major name in film and his star power arguably being part of what helped the film be made, Reeve wasn’t dazzled by Brando and, during a 1982 interview with David Letterman, was clear about that fact.

CHRISTOPHER REEVE talks to Letterman about working with Marlon Brando on SUPERMAN (1978). Reeve was not impressed with the legendary actor… pic.twitter.com/XJF3VO23X9 — All The Right Movies (@right_movies) April 11, 2020

“I don’t say this to be vicious, but I don’t worship at the altar of Marlon Brando, because I feel he’s copped out in a certain way,” Reeve said. “What happened is the press loved him whether he was good, bad or indifferent; that people just thought he was an institution no matter what he did, so he doesn’t care anymore”

Reeve went a bit further, noting that Brando had an opportunity to be a mentor to the younger actors on the set of Superman and that it was sad he did “not give a damn” before putting a finer point on things, noting that Brando was largely in it for a paycheck.

“Not really. No,” Reeve said when asked if it was exciting to work with Brando. “I had a wonderful time, but the man didn’t care. He just took the $2 million and ran.”

Despite Reeve’s criticism, though, he did still express that he felt like Brando was a brilliant actor; he just didn’t care in that moment while working on Superman.

“I just still care. I’m a real beginner and I just care so much that it hurts when someone’s phoning it in,” Reeve said. “He is a wonderful actor. He’s a brilliant man, but at this moment he just isn’t motivated. That’s all I mean to say.”

Even with Reeve being a “real beginner,” his Superman went on to be, for many, the defining portrayal of the character. As for the film, it was both critically and financially successful and ultimately established the superhero film genre as a genuinely viable one, with the Richard Donner-directed film still influencing movies today.

