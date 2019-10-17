DC Reminds Us Why We Love The Super Sons in Superman

DC’s Super Sons series was an absolute joy over its relatively short run, but readers still love the idea of the two young friends fighting crime together. A Superman #16 put the spotlight back on Damian Wayne and Jonathan Kent. The two of them are handling a robbery when they decide to strike up a conversation, much to the nuisance of the criminals that are caught up in their bust. Kent breaks down the offer he received to be in the Legion of Super-Heroes not too long ago. Of course, his best friend has some real questions about the ins and outs of traveling so far into the future. Not to mention the fact that the younger Kent has aged a bit and Damian probably feels a little bit shorted (I apologize) by his friend’s newfound stature.

They both talk about how joining the Legion must be a bit like college for the young heroes. Damian, as always is full of questions. Funny enough, Robin wants his friend to put the word in so that he can possibly join up if there’s room. Then the conversation quickly turns to if there’s a bat-themed person among the Legion’s ranks and Jon has no real idea. He correctly points out that there are a ton of heroes there. Unfortunately, it’s probably going to be a solo mission to the future where Jon will grow even taller and more strapping while his friend has to grow at a normal human rate. But, that doesn’t mean that they can’t be friends.

After everything that has happened between both of them, this friendship still means the world to both young heroes. Moments like this one in Superman go a long way to melting the hearts of those that really can’t stand Damian Wayne as a concept. There are a lot of those people out there that remain unfazed by some of the recent developments that have made the young Robin much less of a handful. Damian won’t let their friendship stop his friend from takin that amazing opportunity and Jon’s thanks are absolutely appreciated. Damian asking for beer, stealing a hug and then dipping like his father is one of those heart-tugging moments that make these two characters work so well together.

So, Superboy’s adventures with the Legion will continue in Brian Michael Bendis’ Legion of Super-Heroes: Millennium. The creator couldn’t wait to share these stories with the world when we spoke to him after the title was announced. This is such a gigantic undertaking and they sound ready for the challenge.

“It literally took months just to design the characters, and [Ryan Sook is] working on it every day. I reached out to him and sold this enormous insanity that you see in front of you. and lo and behold, it was exactly what he was looking for. He was looking for the biggest challenge, and he has taken it on immensely,” Bendis explained to ComicBook.com when the project was announced.

He added, “My favorite thing from this whole year that no one knows about, is that Ryan sends in all these designs — usually with a pamphlet of notes and character ideas — and he’s truly creating this with us. I get to share it with our other peers and they get to flip out and get impressed, it’s fantastic. Ryan is an artist’s artist; they love him, and this is the work of his life. I’m so honored to be part of it. So, yes, Ryan was a very early part of this.”