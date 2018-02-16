Superman And Doomsday Highlight Knight Models’ New Releases

Knight Models continues to expand it’s DC Universe line of miniatures, and this month’s new releases are very much Kryptonian themed.

If you’re a fan of the Superman side of the DC Universe, you’re going to love this week’s new pre-orders. A hero needs someone to face off against, and this set comes packed with opposition. The first set is the Lexcorp Industries four-pack, which includes three melee soldiers (each in green and purple tinted armor) and Lex Luthor himself. One of the soldiers has a green energy blade for added damage, while Lex is seen holding a piece of Kryptonite.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you want to add to Lex’s forces, you can also grab a Lexcorp Heavy Trooper. The trooper is much bulkier than the regular versions and comes with two shoulder cannons.

Looking for some heavier firepower? Then the General Zod and Guild Warriors set might be a better fit. It comes with General Zod, Faora, and one other soldier. Zod and Faora both come with alternate masked heads as well, and the set is a beauty to look out once it’s fully painted.

Even more powerful is the supersized Doomsday figure, who comes in a comic-inspired design. Your Doomsday miniature will pair well with the Superman figure, which is one of the biggest highlights of the set. The standard version features the classic blue suit with red trunks and cape. This figure also comes with a nifty bonus, as the package will contain two alternate Superman symbols. This will allow painters to create a Kingdom Come Superman or a Red Son Superman, though as with all of these miniatures, you’ll be responsible for painting it.Still, it’s a delightful addition.

The Superman, General Zod and Guild Warrior, and Doomsday miniatures are all playable with the DC Universe Miniatures Game rulebook only, while the Lexcorp Industries set and the Lexcorp Heavy Trooper are included in the DC Multiverse section. That means you can use these figures with the original Batman Miniatures Game.

Superman and the Lexcorp Heavy Trooper will be available for around $20.00 USD, and the Zod and Lexcorp Industries set will retail for around $40.00 USD. Doomsday will retail for around $50.00. You can get an up-close look at the new figures in the gallery, and all are available for pre-order on Knight Model’s official website.

MORE TABLETOP: The World’s First Superhero RPG Is Planning A Comeback On Kickstarter / Gamestorming – Creating A Power Rangers Board Game / Justice League TCG Designs And Details Revealed