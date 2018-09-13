DC

The Internet Reacts to Henry Cavill’s Superman Exit

It looks like the end of an era is upon Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe. According to a […]

By

It looks like the end of an era is upon Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe. According to a new report, Henry Cavill is hanging up the cape and exiting his Superman role. Now, netizens are flooding social media with their reactions, and you can probably guess how things are going.

After all, Cavill has some die-hard fans, and they say they feel cheated by how the actor’s tenure as Superman went down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the slides below, fans are pouring support for Cavill onto social media, and their tune is rather melancholic. The actor stands as the founding star of the DCEU given his work in Man of Steel, and his exit from the shared universe marks the end of an era.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s piece, Warner Bros. closed Cavill’s role as Superman in a big bid to revitalize its waning franchise. The actor was in talks to do a cameo in Shazam!, but negotiations broke down. Now, it seems Cavill is out as Superman entirely, and fans wish they could have seen the actor sink his teeth into the role again.

To date, Cavill stepped into Superman’s suit three times for the DCEU, but each outing was marred by lackluster reviews. While the actor’s take on Clark Kent was often praised, the material given to Cavill was deemed less-than-super, and the DCEU dragged down its founding superhero with its half-hearted stories.

For now, there is no word on who could replace Cavill as Superman in the DCEU, but reports say Warner Bros. is taking a step back from the caped hero for the time being. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is shifting focus to Supergirl and putting any solo Superman projects on the back burner. As for Cavill, the actor stirred headlines recently when he confirmed his casting in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. The actor will lead the project as Geralt, and Cavill’s well-known love for the video game series prompted fans to praise his casting once it went live.

So, how do you feel about this big superhero shake-up? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Who Runs the World? Girls!

Hello? This is Marvel….!

Wonder Woman, the Pillar of the New DCEU

Emotional Whiplash

Cavill Deserved Better!

Gone Too Soon…

The End of an Era

Cavill, the Real DCEU MVP

Nothing But Respect for Our Superman

Self-Implosion, Here We Come

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts