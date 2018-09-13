The Internet Reacts to Henry Cavill’s Superman Exit

It looks like the end of an era is upon Warner Bros. and the DC Extended Universe. According to a new report, Henry Cavill is hanging up the cape and exiting his Superman role. Now, netizens are flooding social media with their reactions, and you can probably guess how things are going.

After all, Cavill has some die-hard fans, and they say they feel cheated by how the actor’s tenure as Superman went down.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are pouring support for Cavill onto social media, and their tune is rather melancholic. The actor stands as the founding star of the DCEU given his work in Man of Steel, and his exit from the shared universe marks the end of an era.

According to The Hollywood Reporter‘s piece, Warner Bros. closed Cavill’s role as Superman in a big bid to revitalize its waning franchise. The actor was in talks to do a cameo in Shazam!, but negotiations broke down. Now, it seems Cavill is out as Superman entirely, and fans wish they could have seen the actor sink his teeth into the role again.

To date, Cavill stepped into Superman’s suit three times for the DCEU, but each outing was marred by lackluster reviews. While the actor’s take on Clark Kent was often praised, the material given to Cavill was deemed less-than-super, and the DCEU dragged down its founding superhero with its half-hearted stories.

For now, there is no word on who could replace Cavill as Superman in the DCEU, but reports say Warner Bros. is taking a step back from the caped hero for the time being. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the studio is shifting focus to Supergirl and putting any solo Superman projects on the back burner. As for Cavill, the actor stirred headlines recently when he confirmed his casting in Netflix’s adaptation of The Witcher. The actor will lead the project as Geralt, and Cavill’s well-known love for the video game series prompted fans to praise his casting once it went live.

Who Runs the World? Girls!

Kicking Affleck and Cavill to the curb, bumping Mera to co-lead and fast-tracking SUPERGIRL, BATGIRL and a BATWOMAN TV show to cross over with the still-airing separate SUPERGIRL show after WONDER WOMAN is the only well-received is about as on-brand as Warner Bros gets… — Bob Chipman #RehireJamesGunn (@the_moviebob) September 12, 2018

Hello? This is Marvel….!

It’d be hilarious if Marvel got Henry Cavill for Captain Britain in the MCU. — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) September 12, 2018

Wonder Woman, the Pillar of the New DCEU

Ah, damn. I liked Cavill as Superman, but his material certainly wasn’t great. After this, and with Affleck one foot out the door on Batman, I’ll say once again:



Scrap the DCEU. Start over. Gal Gadot’s ‘Wonder Woman’ should be left canon, then just build the universe around her. https://t.co/RUg9evYFea — Robbie Fox (@RobbieBarstool) September 12, 2018

Emotional Whiplash

Me going from the new Titans stills this morning to the Henry Cavill news pic.twitter.com/AoHd5lYEEi — Comic Book Talk (@ComicBooksTalk) September 12, 2018

Cavill Deserved Better!

Henry Cavill was not a terrible Superman.



Henry Cavill had the misfortune of being cast to play a terrible version of Superman.



There’s a difference, and I think he deserved far better. Hope the Witcher series is a big hit for him. — Jeff M (@bananafactory87) September 12, 2018

Gone Too Soon…

Henry Cavill: the Andrew Garfield of Superman — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) September 12, 2018

The End of an Era

The DCEU ( as we knew it) is truly over if Henry is actually gone, he was the birth of that universe and if him and Ben are gone than I just look forward to whats to come but its not the DCEU for me.



I’ll wait to hear what Cavill himself has to say. pic.twitter.com/jxeXjaFblO — ᴊɴᴀᴘɪᴇʀ. (@JNapierrr) September 12, 2018

Cavill, the Real DCEU MVP

WB just got rid of the one guy who genuinely loved playing his character and wanted to see it be done the best way possible and they kicked him to the curb to make 20 Batman, Joker, & Harley films



I’m not a huge fan of MoS, BvS, or JL but I love Cavill’s Superman pic.twitter.com/SqK8Ec2IZP — Nicholas Levi (@NicholasJLevi) September 12, 2018

Nothing But Respect for Our Superman

Today is going to be hell on Geek Twitter but I have to say, Henry Cavill did his best as Superman and I hope he knows that. pic.twitter.com/Rtr50tJ8YJ — Rron R2 is a romantic comedy shill. (@rron007) September 12, 2018

Self-Implosion, Here We Come